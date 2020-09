hoops said: I don’t think anyone can name me a top 40 pick olineman that didn’t start out the gate other than a pure tackle.



pure tackle being more Austin Jackson tackle only type Click to expand...

IMO Kindley locking down RG is the reason Hunt is listed as the #2 RT. He could have been the starting RG if that is what we needed. Now we have the luxury of letting him get some reps in behind Davis at RT. In a year with no preseason I’m not overly worried about rookie linemen starting week 1. Gotta remember he was a Division 2 guy and might just need a bit more time.