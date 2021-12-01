 DVP Coming Online - Fuller Still Crashed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

DVP Coming Online - Fuller Still Crashed

E30M3

www.cbssports.com

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Returning to practice

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Returning to practice
Coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that Parker (shoulder) will resume practicing, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The Dolphins will officially designate Parker for return from IR later Wednesday, at which point his 21-day window for evaluation at practice will begin. On the other hand, Flores confirmed that Will Fuller (finger) still isn't ready to resume handling reps. It remains to be seen whether Parker will be fully activated in time for Sunday's game against the Giants, but whenever the veteran does retake the field he'll operate alongside Jaylen Waddle as one of Miami's clear top wideouts.

Also not mentioned in the article, Mancz is reporting back to practice as well.
 
Fin-Loco

What? So when can he play? In 21 days?
 
Fin-Loco

Fuller is a piece of sh!t. Finger problem my @ss. With the gloves they wear these days a 2X4 could get out there and catch. He's a chickensh!t.
 
Man, I would LOVE to have a healthy Parker, Waddle, Gesicki for the home stretch.

And if ol Phillip can give us a real vibe of what an NFL back actually looks like, wow.

Getting excited!
 
Fin-Loco said:
Awesome. It'll be just in time for him to get injured in the 4th quarter and then hopefully be back in time for the Saints game. He's made of matchsticks.
black and white GIF
 
Fin-Loco said:
Fuller is a piece of sh!t. Finger problem my @ss. With the gloves they wear these days a 2X4 could get out there and catch. He's a chickensh!t.
Natbonkilz

Way too many visuals while reading this.... it's the lounge.

:lol:

:lol:
 
