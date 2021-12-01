DVP Coming Online - Fuller Still Crashed

E30M3
///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2018
- Messages
- 2,864
- Reaction score
- 4,563
- Location
- Everywhere
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Returning to practice
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Returning to practice
www.cbssports.com
Coach Brian Flores said Wednesday that Parker (shoulder) will resume practicing, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
The Dolphins will officially designate Parker for return from IR later Wednesday, at which point his 21-day window for evaluation at practice will begin. On the other hand, Flores confirmed that Will Fuller (finger) still isn't ready to resume handling reps. It remains to be seen whether Parker will be fully activated in time for Sunday's game against the Giants, but whenever the veteran does retake the field he'll operate alongside Jaylen Waddle as one of Miami's clear top wideouts.
Also not mentioned in the article, Mancz is reporting back to practice as well.