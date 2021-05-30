 Earl Mitchell helped make this visit Memorable | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Earl Mitchell helped make this visit Memorable

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
245
Reaction score
851
Age
47
Location
Fort St. John, BC, Canada
In 2016, We went to Miami and were able to see one training camp session. It was great to see some players stick around for the fans. Always loved Earl Mitchell. Not a big producer but solid player and great guy. Hoping to get to Miami again soon, only 34000 Miles away.

Would love to make new memories like this:

IMG_1721.jpg
 
