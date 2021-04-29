Earth to CKparrothead

Chris, kindly prepare to quote me (lol) saying -



Smith then Harris. Done, thats it. We won't get cute.



Smith is a double up to Fuller that will fully address the being-able-to-take-the-top-off-the-defense need. That need negatively affected everything we did as an offense; color it "done".

This season is all about supporting the QB. No better way to do that by supplying him with an expert technician. Tua will know exactly where Smith is at all times, and that is a huge factor. And the fact that he has worked successfully with Smith in the past is an added bonus. It works, don't break it.

Smith and his weight? Not a factor for me. Remember Gretsky? Defenders could never take him out, they lamented by saying that it was "like trying to hit a rope". DB's and linebackers have been laying the wood on Smith for years, to no effect. No injury history

Our biggest need - filled



Harris will fully address the RB position that has been lacking since a short stretch of the Ayjayi-era.

Did I mention "hands"?? Yes, this will greatly help Tua become the best version of himself.

Also (again) has had success with Tua. This is a factor for me.

Trade down a bit for Harris? No. Grier likely still has that bitter taste in his mouth from last year. He won't get sniped on a premier RB this time. He will not risk getting leapfrogged.



Wildcard Event? If there could be an "out-of-left-field" event tonight it may be one of 2 things:

1. X traded (unlikely but possible)

2. Burning both 7th rounders and our 5th for another team's 4th. The roster is getting tighter (quite possible)



Worst Surety Media Position?

The Patriots will surely take a QB at some point this year, but may sit pat (pun) and end up getting leapfrogged before 15.

Whomever they DO pick, that pick will be graded by the national media tomorrow as an "A". That QB choice will be labelled as a "master choice", and all other 31 teams will be berated and ridiculed for not seeing what was an "obvious star".

The chosen QB will fizzle and burn as the league eventually realizes that BB is the "Emperor with no clothes".



Good luck with your coverage tonight. Your analysis is always great to hear, and I'm a huge fan of 3Yds/Carry. Keep up the great work.

Call me if you need an extra participant from the island nation, lol.



Cheers!