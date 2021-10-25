Ed Orgeron

footballguru
If I'm the Dolphins, I'm interviewing Orgeron ASAP. What is with this dumb franchise?
Shouldn't be interviewing any coaches right now. We need to be interviewing GM's.
Shouldn't be interviewing any coaches right now. We need to interviewing GM's.
I don't know about that isn't he a womanizing party guy
Nothing against him, but I want a new GM that has been working in an NFL front office already. We have a good thread in the club forum on GM's and coaches.
Orgeron is not a very good coach at all. The OC who is at Carolina now is better then him. There is a reason LSU is paying him millions to go bye bye.
So you're just calling some people here dumb and uneducated. Ok
I know exactly who you are footballguru …