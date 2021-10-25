 Ed Orgeron | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ed Orgeron

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
46,094
Reaction score
38,077
Age
57
Location
So Cal
footballguru said:
Oregeron is a brilliant football mind who could easily be coach and GM. But people here are too dumb and lack the knowledge to see that.
Click to expand...
Nothing against him, but I want a new GM that has been working in an NFL front office already. We have a good thread in the club forum on GM's and coaches.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
643
Reaction score
510
footballguru said:
If I'm the Dolphins, I'm interviewing Orgeron ASAP. What is with this dumb franchise?
Click to expand...
Orgeron is not a very good coach at all. The OC who is at Carolina now is better then him. There is a reason LSU is paying him millions to go bye bye.
 
zach attach

zach attach

Starter
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
5,751
Reaction score
1,464
Location
Jax.
Footballguru28 messages, joined Oct. 7 this year. Calls franchise dumb and some members dumb and stupid.
Trolling much?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom