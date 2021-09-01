 Eguavoen's Just Here For the Food (Media Availability Video ) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Eguavoen's Just Here For the Food (Media Availability Video )

On deciding where to play in 2019....

"Miami was at the top of the list because I liked the food they provided in the cafeteria. It was top tier compared to everywhere else"

Ha! Apparently the joke was lost on the media judging from the response. Or maybe he isn't kidding....

 
