Elandon Roberts: "Leadership is Sacrifice"

What's it like having McDaniel?



"What I respect the most about coach, when he came in, he was himself. He's not trying to be out of the ordinary. He is just being himself. His offensive mind, I be seeing stuff in practice and I be like hold up. Because I don't like losing. You on math, I'm on algebra. But then I be like oh okay...hang on. He know he be getting me and he just look at me...like he winks with those shades."



"He's just a genuine person being himself, leading the team the way he wants to lead. Whatever he asks me to do as a leader, I'm going to do it. I got you coach."



On Leadership:



"On New England, I used to sit in my locker, and guys used to go up to Donta Hightower and Devin McCourty and just talk to them. It was everybody. And that is how I had it in college. But these are grown men really looking up to them, not 18 years old. And that is what I wanted. So when I left and came here, Hightower told me, it's your time. Embrace it. Don't change who you are. The challenge I feel...of why people run from leadership, is you have to hold yourself to a certain standard. But once I became a father and had kids, I'm like, if they know their father is at a certain standard, and they are looking up to me, they will always want that standard high. So why should I be afraid of it? So I embrace it. If we mess up, I'm going to make sure we get it right today. Not tomorrow."



