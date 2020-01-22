Eli Manning to retire Friday.

Blake the great

Blake the great

Starter
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
2,310
Reaction score
979
Daytona Fin said:
That last name will probably get him in the Hall.
Click to expand...
Not the two super bowls? Or super Bowl MVP? Or the amazing playoff runs? If Phil Simms is in the HOF then Eli is a no brainer. Eli has more passing TDs than Elway and more passing yards than Elway. He is top 10 in all time in passing yards and passing TDs. Eli has been under appreciated his whole career but he absolutely belongs in Canton because of HIS own accomplishments. It's a no brainer. Its not a matter if but a matter of when he will get inducted into the HOF.

Eli was part of the greatest super bowl upset and one of the greatest super bowl plays off all time.

Seriously, what more could you want in a NFL career? I'm sure Marino would trade his season MVP awards for a super bowl MVP in a heartbeat.
 
Last edited:
Daytona Fin

Daytona Fin

Queeks Draw
Administrator
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 5, 2002
Messages
42,221
Reaction score
43,540
Age
49
Location
Daytona Beach
nick1 said:
I dunno didn’t he have a pretty good statistical career? He seemed mediocre to most of us I believe but his longevity and 2 superbowls probably get him in
Click to expand...
Blake the great said:
Not the two super bowls? Or super Bowl MVP? Or the amazing playoff runs? If Phil Simms is in the HOF then Eli is a no brainer. Eli has more passing TDs than Elway and more passing yards than Elway. He is top 10 in all time in passing yards and passing TDs. Eli has been under appreciated his whole career but he absolutely belongs in Canton because of HIS own accomplishments. It's a no brainer. Its not a matter if but a matter of when he will get inducted into the HOF.

Eli was part of the greatest super bowl upset and one of the greatest super bowl plays off all time.

Seriously, what more could you want in a NFL career? I'm sure Marino would trade his season MVP awards for a super bowl MVP in a heartbeat.
Click to expand...
I agree he deserves some consideration for his two playoff runs/Super Bowls. I just think the Hall has become a popularity contest the last decade, his name will get him in a lot sooner.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom