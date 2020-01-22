Eli Manning to retire Friday.

Not the two super bowls? Or super Bowl MVP? Or the amazing playoff runs? If Phil Simms is in the HOF then Eli is a no brainer. Eli has more passing TDs than Elway and more passing yards than Elway. He is top 10 in all time in passing yards and passing TDs. Eli has been under appreciated his whole career but he absolutely belongs in Canton because of HIS own accomplishments. It's a no brainer. Its not a matter if but a matter of when he will get inducted into the HOF.



Eli was part of the greatest super bowl upset and one of the greatest super bowl plays off all time.



Seriously, what more could you want in a NFL career? I'm sure Marino would trade his season MVP awards for a super bowl MVP in a heartbeat.