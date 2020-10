He’s been like amazingly good. He’s been on my list for positives for the game for 3 consecutive weeks. He has 5 sacks on the year which is tied for 4th, only guys with more sacks are JPP, Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. Not only is he getting sacks but he had 10 pressures this week as well. He’s also very stout against the run and sets the edge. He is playing at an ELITE level right now. He’s only 26 years old as well, this may be our best value free agent signing in a very long time.