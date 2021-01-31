End of January Mock

It's a question I pose to all of you. At the end of each month, I want us all to do one definitive mock.



On draft day, it will be great to look back at all of these threads and see how things have changed leading up to the day.



I did mine on ProFootballNetwork with trades





Traded pick 3 to Cincinnati for pick 5 and their 2022 1st (They took Penei 3)

Traded 18 to Pittsburgh for 24 and 55 (I had intention to trade in 12-14 to take Pitts and the Giants took him 11)

Traded 36 and 117 to the Giants for 42 and 76

Traded pick 83 to the Jaguars for 100, 124, and a 2022 6th and 7th





5. Devonta Smith - WR, Alabama - I considered another trade down, but with Philly lurking right behind us I wanted to get the #1 player on our board. It was a goal of mine to come out of this with a 2022 1st and I got Cincy's, so I gotta be thrilled about that. Devonta will fit in perfectly with Parker and whoever we add via either FA (Samuel? Jones Jr? Fuller?) or maybe whoever we choose later. We can clear up over 5M by cutting Wilson and Grant. I see us going into next season with a WR room of Smith/Parker/Jones Jr (or Fuller)/Perry/Bowden (gadget)/Williams but also wouldn't be surprised to add a receiver like Rondale moore or Dwayne Eskridge on day 2.





24. Najee Harris - RB, Alabama - This was the thought process, and I got worried when the Steelers traded up, but luckily they took a lineman. Najee fits a perfect need as a lead back, gives Tua a lot of comfort and ignites the fan base. It also helps out what will likely be a first time coordinator with some real weapons. We leave night 1 thrilled to get Devonta, Najee and pick up 2 picks. Our RB room of Najee, Gaskin, Ahmed, Laird/Breida/Washington/FA will be upgrade over this year.





42. Creed Humphrey - Center, Oklahoma - Fun tidbit here that the Giants traded up to get a corner from Syracuse, neat. Anyways, I was down to Creed Humphrey, Levi O from Washington and Richie Grant. I thought 42 was a little too early for Richie, but will be targeting him for sure at 50 if we can make it. When it came down to Creed and Levi, it came down to the Senior Bowl. Levi didn't participate this week, and Creed stood out right in front of our coaches. I would have likely taken him had we stayed at 36. This brings our OLine (from left to right) to Jackson - Flowers/Kindley - Humphrey/Karras - Kindley/Hunt - Hunt/Davis. I could see us adding another veteran swing tackle as well as signing a guard (or drafting later)



50. Richie Grant - Safety, UCF - One of my favorite players that I have seen come through UCF. An absolute ball hawk in the backfield. A trend here with guys who stood out senior bowl week. Richie will walk in our building and be better than Bobby McCain over the top. With Brandon Jones showing that he can be successful in the box, and Rowe playing tight ends, Richie fits in perfect on the back end of our defense. He will be LOVED in Miami. Whoever drafts him gets a complete steal.



55. Boogie Basham Jr - D Line, Wake Forest - A trend here with the senior bowl guys. Flores has first hand knowledge and experience with these guys. Basham can fit a number of different fronts, which you know Flo covets. Shaq Lawsons contract becomes very cutable after next season and we are going to have to pay Ogbah nice money. it is also never a bad thing to add good D Lineman especially with the way we play.



76. Jabril Cox - LB, LSU - Started his career at NDSU before going to LSU, Cox can freakin play. He's a LB who is commended on his coverage skills, and a guy who I think we can see learning a lot from Van Noy. He will drop a bit because he will be 23 on draft day, but I think the shelf life on a coverage LB isn't big enough where that is going to matter. At 76 if he turns into an elite ST type player you take it.



100. Tyler Shelvin - NT, LSU - It is so important for us this off-season to find a 350 LB cog to plug in the middle of our defense at times. Tyler Shelvin and Tadarall Slaton are HUGE targets (pun intended) for us early on day 3. I also wanted to target a guy like Tuipolotu from USC but Shelvin's size is such rare value for us.



124. Camryn Bynum - CB, California - He has a connection to our DB Coach and we coached him in the senior bowl. He is a 2 year captain, workout warrior (he can reportedly squat 405 pounds and power clean 315 pounds). He has experience at nickel, safety, and outside and will be a nice puzzle piece for us. I don't see us being satisfied with how our DB room looked last year.



185. Ben Mason - FB, Michigan - This guy is going to find his way onto our roster. We were clearly unhappy with Chandler Cox last year as we already moved on from him. Mason is a starter from day 1 and will be a game changer blocking in front of Najee. Mason started a game on the DL for Michigan his junior year, and also has a ton of ST experience.







Alright, let's see what you got!