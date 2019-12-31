End of season Dolphins PFF grades

Foosball is the devil
Not including everyone, just some notables

Fitzpatrick with a 76.5 overall - 14th out of all qualifying QBs

Mike Gesicki with a 60.4 - 42nd out of 72 qualifying tight ends

DeVante Parker with a 79.2 - 17th out of 126 receivers

Jesse Davis with a 59.1 (Miami's highest graded tackle) - 63rd out of 83.

Evan Boehm with a 47.4 (Miami's highest graded guard) - 74th out of 83. Deion Calhoun is 77th out of 83 and Deiter is 80th out of 83.

Daniel Kilgore with a 66.3 (Miami's highest graded offensive lineman) - 17th out of 38

Nik Needham, after a several game breakout, ends up as just the 75th rated corner with a 60.8 grade.

Steven Parker was Miami's highest graded safety with a 71 grade. 32nd out of 93

Raekwon McMillan was graded at 63.8, Miami's highest graded linebacker. He was 33rd out of 88 players. Jerome Baker was 76th on that list.

John Jenkins was Miami's highest graded DT with a 70.8 grade, 40th out of 117. Wilkins and Godchaux were tied for 74th.

Vince Biegel graded at 69.8, good for 40th out of 106 players. Former first rounders Charles Harris (75th) and Taco Charlton (100th) were essentially non factors.

Hard to identify only a few positions of need, because RB, QB, OL, and the entire defense need a serious infusion of talent. But I expect Van Ginkel to have a much bigger role on defense next year.
 
Interesting....

I'm not sure how accurate PFF grades are, or even what type of weighted criteria they use.


Interesting, none the less.
 
Feverdream

I find it odd that two players who had break out seasons (parker and gesicki) are rated that low, while a player that so many here hate (Kilgore) is rated relatively well.

I'm not knocking their system... but I'm not willing to accept it as Biblical either.
 
Owner of the Palace of Wisdom
I find it odd that two players who had break out seasons (parker and gesicki) are rated that low, while a player that so many here hate (Kilgore) is rated relatively well.

I'm not knocking their system... but I'm not willing to accept it as Biblical either.
There are some I am curious about. I know last time JC posted this Gesicki was someone of the bottom 5 TEs in the league so he basically balled out to get to this point. I still think Baker being ranked so low is a little strange.
 
I find it odd that two players who had break out seasons (parker and gesicki) are rated that low, while a player that so many here hate (Kilgore) is rated relatively well.

I'm not knocking their system... but I'm not willing to accept it as Biblical either.
I'm not sure why there is so much hate for the guy.

He isn't close to being a pro bowl player, but he also isn't close to being the biggest problem on our line either. He's a JAG, on the backside of his career.

I'm all for drafting a replacement. Kilgore is a leader type. He would likely be a good mentor, and he's not making crazy $.

I know one thing. If you have an idea of possibly putting a rook center of on the field, you need a backup plan.
 
Miami's roster is a train wreck. Without Fitzpatrick this team wouldn't have won a single game.
Not to mention, if we truly wanted to stay on the Tua train, imagine the draft capital we could have accumulated by trading out of the number 1 pick. Think RG3 to the skins+. Could have been looking at something like 7 1st round picks over the next two years. But feel good wins vs the Eagles and Jets are more important to real fans.
 
