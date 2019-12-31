End of season Dolphins PFF grades

Not including everyone, just some notables



Fitzpatrick with a 76.5 overall - 14th out of all qualifying QBs



Mike Gesicki with a 60.4 - 42nd out of 72 qualifying tight ends



DeVante Parker with a 79.2 - 17th out of 126 receivers



Jesse Davis with a 59.1 (Miami's highest graded tackle) - 63rd out of 83.



Evan Boehm with a 47.4 (Miami's highest graded guard) - 74th out of 83. Deion Calhoun is 77th out of 83 and Deiter is 80th out of 83.



Daniel Kilgore with a 66.3 (Miami's highest graded offensive lineman) - 17th out of 38



Nik Needham, after a several game breakout, ends up as just the 75th rated corner with a 60.8 grade.



Steven Parker was Miami's highest graded safety with a 71 grade. 32nd out of 93



Raekwon McMillan was graded at 63.8, Miami's highest graded linebacker. He was 33rd out of 88 players. Jerome Baker was 76th on that list.



John Jenkins was Miami's highest graded DT with a 70.8 grade, 40th out of 117. Wilkins and Godchaux were tied for 74th.



Vince Biegel graded at 69.8, good for 40th out of 106 players. Former first rounders Charles Harris (75th) and Taco Charlton (100th) were essentially non factors.



Hard to identify only a few positions of need, because RB, QB, OL, and the entire defense need a serious infusion of talent. But I expect Van Ginkel to have a much bigger role on defense next year.