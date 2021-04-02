 Enjoying the Draft Capitol we have | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I would be ok if we moved pick 36 for a 1 in 2022 and a few mid rounders this year Maybe a 4 an 5,
After last years haul of talent and this years riches of picks , I think we need to continue to that type of positioning of
picks to keep a pipeline of talent flowing , of course picking talent is the key.
 
At some point you actually have to add talent to your team and make it about winning football games. That pick could deliver us a much needed running back or olinman or some other valuable piece we need to help Tua succeed this year. That is our number one priority in this draft, surround Tua with the pieces he needs to have the best chance to succeed full stop. We’ve already got an extra one and a three coming up, we need players now and that’s an important pick.
 
This draft is deep and i expect some really good talent to be there at 36.

Trading out for a 2022 #1 would be dependent on who's trading in. If it's a late #1 next, it's not much different in value than #36.....especially if the talent pool is less. Now if we're talking #50, that's a different discussion.
 
