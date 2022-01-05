Enough Tua isn't going no where!!! He is our future QB.

Stop these post mortem Tua posts...Dolphins are not moving on from TUA. Period!!! One bad game really? How about not losing four games we should have won because of coaching.

As bad as Tua was on Sunday ...Mahome Brady Herbert Mac Jones ...had even worst games this year. Look it up! Stop the madness. Get Offensive Coordinator and stop switching them out

every year. Get a plan build around Tua and stick to it. This organization is fleckless and the fans are getting just as bad. Tua is better than Tannehill was at this stage in his career and look at Tanny now.



What we saw on Sunday was how our team should be built. That is why we can never complete a rebuild people always want to bail when we are 70% of the way there. Keep Grier and Flo as long as they are committed to getting a real Offensive coordinator for the next three years to help Tua grow. The defense is fine just get a run-stuffing Linebacker and alternate Slot corner