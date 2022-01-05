 Enough Tua isn't going no where!!! He is our future QB. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Enough Tua isn't going no where!!! He is our future QB.

dreamblk

Stop these post mortem Tua posts...Dolphins are not moving on from TUA. Period!!! One bad game really? How about not losing four games we should have won because of coaching.
As bad as Tua was on Sunday ...Mahome Brady Herbert Mac Jones ...had even worst games this year. Look it up! Stop the madness. Get Offensive Coordinator and stop switching them out
every year. Get a plan build around Tua and stick to it. This organization is fleckless and the fans are getting just as bad. Tua is better than Tannehill was at this stage in his career and look at Tanny now.

What we saw on Sunday was how our team should be built. That is why we can never complete a rebuild people always want to bail when we are 70% of the way there. Keep Grier and Flo as long as they are committed to getting a real Offensive coordinator for the next three years to help Tua grow. The defense is fine just get a run-stuffing Linebacker and alternate Slot corner
 
Dolph N.Fan

Lol ok Flores and Grier aren’t going to put their jobs on the line and go all in with Tua and not look for any kind of upgrades for 2022. Their seats are getting too hot for that.

Defense is fine until they play real offenses.

Why must it take 3-4 years for Miami to get 70% of a rebuild done when Cincinnati goes from 0% to 85% in one year?
 
Last edited:
Dolfan4life

Amen. Thank heavens there are still some people out there that are rational.

Tua is good enough to lead the team at QB. He can’t block, run for 120 a game, make a game saving goaline tackle or kick a 55 yard field goal (all things that factor into winning as a TEAM)!!!!

But he can run an offense, make accurate throws, and lead the offense at a high enough level and championship level at that
 
Pengh

Just logged in 1st time in years... i never gave up on Tannehill as a Fin... for whatever that's worth. Tua, i tried to stay positive - especially after the injuries. But i just don't see it. Every game I'm hoping to see the it factor. I'll still support him as a Fin. I hope next year is different... We've been blaming the offensive line for 17 years i feel like. Uggghhh
 
LOL

I wouldnt be that confident.

The team has some tough decisions to make and I wouldnt put any faith in any decision. There is too much uncertainty and unknown, brace yourself bud.
 
Can someone please tell me the last time we have had a real or at least Offensive Coordinator? You can blame the Offensive lineman all you want but if they were on the Patriots no way they we would be this bad. Austin Jackson cant read an NFL stunt..that is not him that is coaching!! We lost 4 games directly due to coaching. I can go into detail if needed. We lost one game with Tua. If your season comes down to one game before the end of the season and playoffs you have not done enough to deserve to even be in the playoffs.
 
Aquapride said:
It means Tua will be the Dolphins QB for the next two seasons.
No it doesn’t. From the contract side theres nothing stoping them from moving on.

After 6/1 you can net $3.3mm in cap space with a trade, so he doesn’t really have a contract that will kill the Dolphins or the team acquiring him.

PRE-6/1 RELEASE2022 Dead Cap: $17,890,0322022 Cap Savings: $-9,633,094PRE-6/1 TRADE2022 Dead Cap: $9,789,2502022 Cap Savings: $-1,532,312POST-6/1 RELEASE2022 Dead Cap: $12,995,4072023 Dead Cap: $4,894,6252022 Cap Savings: $-4,738,469POST-6/1 TRADE2022 Dead Cap: $4,894,6252023 Dead Cap: $4,894,6252022 Cap Savings: $3,362,313

After next year it’s easy financially to cut bait on his contract.

I’m not saying they should move on, but I’m saying they can if they want to. Contract won’t hold them back.
 
Tua was horrible on Sunday...also...Is it me but it seems Tua got off rhythm since Parker came back? Just seem out of Sync with him. We really need parker to play a full season for us.
 
