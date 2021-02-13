 Episode 178 of Phinside the NFL tonight on YouTube at 8:30 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Episode 178 of Phinside the NFL tonight on YouTube at 8:30

I'm just plugging this guy on YouTube because I like him and I feel like he deserves more views/ subscribers. I'm in no way affiliated with Reason or his podcast and/ or YouTube channel, I just like his insight and I feel like he's the best Dolphins guy in the Fins Youtube-verse/Twitter-verse. He knows his ****, he actually watches film, and I agree with most of his views about the team.

Anyway. Tune in for some good stuff.
 
