Eric Studesville is running RB drills at Clemson's Pro Day

Not sure if this is common or not, but I don't recall hearing about NFL assistants or coaches running position drills on Pro Days before. I know coaches will get in there and mix it up at times or get really close to the action (look at Urban Meyer with Lawrence on his Pro Day), but to actually be running the drills is a new one for me.



Could this be Miami tipping their hand with Etienne? Could be a smoke screen. Could be nothing. It is interesting though.