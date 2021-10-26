 Eric Studesville Run Game Coordinator/ O.C. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Eric Studesville Run Game Coordinator/ O.C.

I just got a real simple question. Isn't it even more obvious with as bad as our run game is that this guy has no business even getting a O.C. his coffee? He absolutely had to have had to say in the quality of running backs that we carry on this team, as well as the moves that we failed to make to make them better i.e. free agency or draft. This in itself is a red flag that Flores has no business being a head coach because he is unable to get quality coaches in Miami.
 
I just got a real simple question. Isn't it even more obvious with as bad as our run game is that this guy has no business even getting a O.C. his coffee? He absolutely had to have had to say in the quality of running backs that we carry on this team, as well as the moves that we failed to make to make them better i.e. free agency or draft. This in itself is a red flag that Flores has no business being a head coach because he is unable to get quality coaches in Miami.
Depends.

Does the O.C. take cream and sugar in his coffee?
 
I mean, the worst thing about our run game is the timing of our play calls. Our OL is much better in the run game, Brown improved drastically in pass protection, our backs are great receivers out of the backfield, and Gaskin has 243 on 54 carries. If we can get a lead he can be very good for us. The other 2 have 61 carries for 200 yards combined. Which is the problem. If he’s just designing the run plays. but someone else is calling run plays at the wrong time with the wrong personnel, then he’s not doing bad at all. I’ve seen worse in Miami.
 
I just got a real simple question. Isn't it even more obvious with as bad as our run game is that this guy has no business even getting a O.C. his coffee? He absolutely had to have had to say in the quality of running backs that we carry on this team, as well as the moves that we failed to make to make them better i.e. free agency or draft. This in itself is a red flag that Flores has no business being a head coach because he is unable to get quality coaches in Miami.
Shoot, I didn't know we even had a run game.....
 
This team needs to be cleansed. Have to get a new GM and a new coach who can bring in real talent in terms of OC, DC...etc.
I believe we have good players that need proper coaching fully develop.
When your whole team struggles it's the coaching at that point.
Flores and Grier built this house of cards and now it's toppling.
 
I’m not sure what to think here, he had been a pretty good coach it seemed like, prior to this year
He is under the thumb of the o-line coach...who should be arrested for grand larceny.
 
I just got a real simple question. Isn't it even more obvious with as bad as our run game is that this guy has no business even getting a O.C. his coffee? He absolutely had to have had to say in the quality of running backs that we carry on this team, as well as the moves that we failed to make to make them better i.e. free agency or draft. This in itself is a red flag that Flores has no business being a head coach because he is unable to get quality coaches in Miami.
If the coffee maker is more than about 2 yards away, it appears that he's screwed.
 
I mean, the worst thing about our run game is the timing of our play calls. Our OL is much better in the run game, Brown improved drastically in pass protection, our backs are great receivers out of the backfield, and Gaskin has 243 on 54 carries. If we can get a lead he can be very good for us. The other 2 have 61 carries for 200 yards combined. Which is the problem. If he’s just designing the run plays. but someone else is calling run plays at the wrong time with the wrong personnel, then he’s not doing bad at all. I’ve seen worse in Miami.
I would assume since he was the run game coordinator for 2 years prior to being co o.c. he has more input on when runs plays are called and rb personal being used more than anyone else. But that's just speculation.
 
