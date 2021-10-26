Eric Studesville Run Game Coordinator/ O.C.

danstilldaman
Super Donator
Club Member
I just got a real simple question. Isn't it even more obvious with as bad as our run game is that this guy has no business even getting a O.C. his coffee? He absolutely had to have had to say in the quality of running backs that we carry on this team, as well as the moves that we failed to make to make them better i.e. free agency or draft. This in itself is a red flag that Flores has no business being a head coach because he is unable to get quality coaches in Miami.