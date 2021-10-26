Eric Studesville Run Game Coordinator/ O.C.

I mean, the worst thing about our run game is the timing of our play calls. Our OL is much better in the run game, Brown improved drastically in pass protection, our backs are great receivers out of the backfield, and Gaskin has 243 on 54 carries. If we can get a lead he can be very good for us. The other 2 have 61 carries for 200 yards combined. Which is the problem. If he’s just designing the run plays. but someone else is calling run plays at the wrong time with the wrong personnel, then he’s not doing bad at all. I’ve seen worse in Miami.