Ertz Traded to the Cards; Gesicki?

Perhaps they did try to trade him and his agent advised the Cardinals what it would take to sign him to a new contract and they didn’t think Gesicki was worth the money he will be looking for after this season.



The Eagles also only received a backup CB and a fifth round pick for Ezrtz. The Dolphins obviously believe Gesicki is worth far more than that if they decide to trade him. They will likely get a third round pick If Gesicki signs with another team in free agency. So they would have been foolish to trade hin to the Cardinals for a fifth round pick and another backup CB.



Of course it could also be that the Dolphins still want to resign him to a new contract or franchise him after this season and that’s why they didn’t trade him to the Cardinals.