Ertz Traded to the Cards; Gesicki?

if we don’t trade gesicki then that’s just further indictment on Grier. I like him but they don’t use him much and he’s in a contract year. Seems like they’re just casting him out of the offense and he’s gonna walk in FA, makes no sense.
 
Im sure we've tried. We obviously arent going to resign him. If we wanted to, we would have already. His agent is asking for 13.5 million a year.
 
I called for Ertz. Tua needs a complete TE. He would have been perfect
 
For a 5th and Gowan. I think we could have help our QB the rest of the season.
 
Perhaps they did try to trade him and his agent advised the Cardinals what it would take to sign him to a new contract and they didn’t think Gesicki was worth the money he will be looking for after this season.

The Eagles also only received a backup CB and a fifth round pick for Ezrtz. The Dolphins obviously believe Gesicki is worth far more than that if they decide to trade him. They will likely get a third round pick If Gesicki signs with another team in free agency. So they would have been foolish to trade hin to the Cardinals for a fifth round pick and another backup CB.

Of course it could also be that the Dolphins still want to resign him to a new contract or franchise him after this season and that’s why they didn’t trade him to the Cardinals.
 
Why trade Gesicki who is extremely talented? He’s going to get tagged. If there’s anyone that has an argument at being called a TE in name only for tag purpose, it’s Gesicki.

He’s not being used because our OL & RBs suck *** at pass blocking and were compensating with our blocking TEs. Can’t have all 3 on the field at the same time.
 
dolfan91 said:
And Gesicki will get $13m on the open market. Teams spend.
Click to expand...
We shall see. Top TE fetch 14 million a year (Kelce and Kittle). Top TE's are insane blockers, great route runners and have great hands. Gesicki, is an awful blocker, poor route runner but has great hands. I guess 1 out of 3 isnt bad.
 
I ask you, if you were a GM of another team, what would you offer Gesicki in free agency?
 
