Ertz Traded to the Cards; Gesicki?

BahamaFinFan78
Starter
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2010
- Messages
- 4,474
- Reaction score
- 2,206
I wonder what we could have gotten had we traded them Gesicki
That wouldve been awesome. We could then cut 6 of our TE's that cant block.I called for Ertz. Tua needs a complete TE. He would have been perfect
austin jacksonI wonder what we could have gotten had we traded them Gesicki
God, I hope not. We desperately need TEs that can block.Gesicki will be resigned I bet or franchise tag.
And Gesicki will get $13m on the open market. Teams spend.Im sure we've tried. We obviously arent going to resign him. If we wanted to, we would have already. His agent is asking for 13.5 million a year.
We shall see. Top TE fetch 14 million a year (Kelce and Kittle). Top TE's are insane blockers, great route runners and have great hands. Gesicki, is an awful blocker, poor route runner but has great hands. I guess 1 out of 3 isnt bad.And Gesicki will get $13m on the open market. Teams spend.