ESPN: Amari Cooper Likely to be Released

ChitownPhins28 said: Is he better than Devante Parker right now?

The injury bug has hurt Cooper pretty bad, too, lately. Click to expand...

I would say yes, even if you disregard DVPs injury issues.When DVP is in the zone, he's pretty hard to cover...at least on 50/50 balls, he can high point the ball with some of the best. Other than that, he's sucessful at quick slants if he can box out the corner with his size. His RAC ability isn't really impressive, which could be due to the fact he doesn't usually get that much separation. And he doesn't always seem focused, but his consistency, even when on the field, is not enough barring a season or so.In regards to Cooper, I don't know too much about him because I'm not gonna watch the f***ing Cowboys. But from what I've seen, Cooper is more consistent, an excellent route runner, and gets a lot of separation...which gives his RAC ability a boost. He has big play ability due to this.In McDs system, imo Cooper is a better fit. Focus on separation and YAC.