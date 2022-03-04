ESPN: Amari Cooper Likely to be Released

phinfann13
Do you think Miami could make a play for Amari Cooper? He is only 27 and from Miami but seems to be on a slight decline in his career. He could be a nice #2 for a year or so while drafting a WR early. Waddle, Cooper, Metchie (for ex.), Parker, Bowden, Hollins could be a solid receiving corps.
Sources: Cowboys likely to release WR Cooper
Wide receiver Amari Cooper is "likely" to be released by the Cowboys, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on the fifth day of the league year.
