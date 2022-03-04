 ESPN: Amari Cooper Likely to be Released | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN: Amari Cooper Likely to be Released

Do you think Miami could make a play for Amari Cooper? He is only 27 and from Miami but seems to be on a slight decline in his career. He could be a nice #2 for a year or so while drafting a WR early. Waddle, Cooper, Metchie (for ex.), Parker, Bowden, Hollins could be a solid receiving corps.

www.espn.com

Sources: Cowboys likely to release WR Cooper

Wide receiver Amari Cooper is "likely" to be released by the Cowboys, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on the fifth day of the league year.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
This move makes sense. I would not over pay for him though.
 
Really can't find a reason not to pursue him, unless he wants a long, extremely expensive contract.
 
He’s very very good and I think underrated at this point in his career. I didn’t realize he was only 27 still. We should be all in on him if he’s not still looking for top WR money.
 
This is a no brainer for me. One of the best route runners and pure receivers in NFL still. I really want Godwin, but this now gives us a few WR targets this off-season that I would be happy with me.
 
Hopefully Cooper has interest in signing with Miami. He's a solid route runner and can still make some plays. Now only if New York releases Barkley.
 
If he's released I am sure there will be a lot of teams interested, but if I'm Miami I'd go after him hard. He's a really good possession receiver and durable. That allows you to trade Parker.
 
Travis34 said:
Signing him and not trading for him would be huge.. I dont know how he's played the last year or so, but always been a silky route runner. I think it makes sense
2021 Stats​



GTGTRECYDSYPCTD
15 104 68 865 12.7 8

Cowboys cost, 20 mil. Guaranteed if on roster Mar 20th....
They save 16 mil if gone (I think )
 
I don't usually get too hot and bothered about FA WRs but Cooper is interesting. The guy gets fantastic separation which is so huge to a McD offense. Cooper + Waddle will get a look of open lanes for Tua to throw to.
 
ONole1 said:
If he's released I am sure there will be a lot of teams interested, but if I'm Miami I'd go after him hard. He's a really good possession receiver and durable. That allows you to trade Parker.
I'd keep Parker for his big play ability but keep him on a snap count to stay healthy. Cooper, Waddle, and Parker would be something
 
If he is released absolutely go after him. He's on the field more than Parker and adding Cooper with Hollins and Waddle would a great addition, you have your outside guy, your possession guy and your excitement guy.
 
ChitownPhins28 said:
Is he better than Devante Parker right now?
The injury bug has hurt Cooper pretty bad, too, lately.
I would say yes, even if you disregard DVPs injury issues.

When DVP is in the zone, he's pretty hard to cover...at least on 50/50 balls, he can high point the ball with some of the best. Other than that, he's sucessful at quick slants if he can box out the corner with his size. His RAC ability isn't really impressive, which could be due to the fact he doesn't usually get that much separation. And he doesn't always seem focused, but his consistency, even when on the field, is not enough barring a season or so.

In regards to Cooper, I don't know too much about him because I'm not gonna watch the f***ing Cowboys. But from what I've seen, Cooper is more consistent, an excellent route runner, and gets a lot of separation...which gives his RAC ability a boost. He has big play ability due to this.

In McDs system, imo Cooper is a better fit. Focus on separation and YAC.
 
