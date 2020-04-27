ESPN Feature: Austin Jackson Saving His Sister

ESPN dropped a 7 minute feature on our 1st round OT Austin Jackson. Most of you are aware of him donating bone marrow for his sister to help save her life. This provides an inside look into that decision and gives us a little better idea of who this young man is as a person. Doing whatever he can to help. Obvious translations to a football team as well. Fits that mold of men that Flores is seeking.



Good vid, give it a watch. I didn't realize they had to drill into his hip several times to extract the marrow. Him and Tua have a little bit in common. Unsure how he will pan out for us, and even the video said he went a little higher than expected, but I'm rooting for the guy, and his sister.



