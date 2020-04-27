ESPN Feature: Austin Jackson Saving His Sister

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
894
Reaction score
1,037
Location
Nebraska
ESPN dropped a 7 minute feature on our 1st round OT Austin Jackson. Most of you are aware of him donating bone marrow for his sister to help save her life. This provides an inside look into that decision and gives us a little better idea of who this young man is as a person. Doing whatever he can to help. Obvious translations to a football team as well. Fits that mold of men that Flores is seeking.

Good vid, give it a watch. I didn't realize they had to drill into his hip several times to extract the marrow. Him and Tua have a little bit in common. Unsure how he will pan out for us, and even the video said he went a little higher than expected, but I'm rooting for the guy, and his sister.

 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Second String
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,138
Reaction score
825
I saw this about a month ago and started following Jackson a little more closely as the Draft approached.

Nice story and it makes worth someone you want to cheer for.

Hopefully his sister will continue to recover.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
10,588
Reaction score
7,411
Location
Bahamas
His down year I'm sure was due to what his body had been through.

He's a true inspiration regardless of football but his character is what I'm rooting for.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom