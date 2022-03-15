ESPN grades the signing of Connor Williams

andyahs
Dolphins agree to terms with G Connor WilliamsThe deal: Two years, $14 million
Grade: A-
This is a really strong signing. Williams will be only 25 when the season begins, and he has already made 51 regular-season starts in multiple schemes with Dallas.
Based on that profile, ESPN ranked Williams as the No. 22 free agent at any position entering this week. The Dolphins got him for a notably lower commitment than the Jets paid to get Laken Tomlinson, the Steelers paid to get James Daniels or even the Panthers' deal for Austin Corbett.
There is a reason for that, and for the Cowboys' apparent decision to let Williams walk. He has a history of penalty problems and led the NFL with 13 holding fouls in 2021, while ranking second overall in individual penalties with 15. But many teams view penalties as a matter of technique, not an ingrained flaw, and perhaps a fresh start will help alleviate the issue. -- Seifert
NFL free agency, trade grades: 40-plus deals, from Gregory's Denver flip to Chargers' all-in moves
New signing agreements are rolling in. We're weighing in on the biggest deals and trades with analysis, grades and draft spin.
