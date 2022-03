ESPN grades the signing of Connor Williams

Dolphins agree to terms with G Connor Williams​

Two years, $14 millionA-This is a really strong signing. Williams will be only 25 when the season begins, and he has already made 51 regular-season starts in multiple schemes with Dallas.Based on that profile, ESPN ranked Williams as the No. 22 free agent at any position entering this week. The Dolphins got him for a notably lower commitment than the Jets paid to get Laken Tomlinson , the Steelers paid to get James Daniels or even the Panthers' deal for Austin Corbett There is a reason for that, and for the Cowboys' apparent decision to let Williams walk. He has a history of penalty problems and led the NFL with 13 holding fouls in 2021, while ranking second overall in individual penalties with 15. But many teams view penalties as a matter of technique, not an ingrained flaw, and perhaps a fresh start will help alleviate the issue.