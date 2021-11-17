 ESPN info about the QB situation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN info about the QB situation

Z

zucca

Second String
Joined
Oct 30, 2015
Messages
1,451
Reaction score
1,310
It would have worked out much, much better for Flores if Reid was still here. Sounds like Tua would have been inactive against Houston and Baltimore. Then all this conspiracy and confusion wouldn't have occured. Not taking all the blame from Flores because he still handled it horribly and has trouble adapting when things go wrong
 
Neptune

Neptune

Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2020
Messages
1,272
Reaction score
5,650
Location
UK
Who’d have thought having only 2 QBs on the roster would be a problem?




Oh that’s right EVERYONE
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
3,359
Reaction score
2,130
dreamblk said:
How do you let Sinnett leave.....all Flores on his boy Brissett
Click to expand...
Cmon bro. You just can’t keep three QBs which is the most important position on the roster because it’s more important to have seven TEs and 13 DBs.
 
miamiron

miamiron

Super Duper Club
Joined
Dec 5, 2005
Messages
11,242
Reaction score
2,038
Age
64
Location
Stuart,Florida
If I was Tua I'd ask to be traded in the off season , The number of times he's been F'd over by the powers that be.It would be in Tua's best interest to get away from this train wreck and start fresh somewhere else.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,769
Reaction score
4,363
Location
Everywhere
College Football Touchdown GIF by DICK'S Sporting Goods

miamiron said:
If I was Tua I'd ask to be traded in the off season , The number of times he's been F'd over by the powers that be.It would be in Tua's best interest to get away from this train wreck and start fresh somewhere else.
Click to expand...
Im sorry, were there words here. Your posts get a little distracting...
 
Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

Starter
Joined
Aug 24, 2014
Messages
2,525
Reaction score
1,873
miamiron said:
If I was Tua I'd ask to be traded in the off season , The number of times he's been F'd over by the powers that be.It would be in Tua's best interest to get away from this train wreck and start fresh somewhere else.
Click to expand...
Something about your post reminds me of that song "I like big butts & I cannot lie" just cant put my finger on it...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom