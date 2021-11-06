 ESPN list Dolphins Will Fuller's injury as one of the 10 most damaging | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN list Dolphins Will Fuller's injury as one of the 10 most damaging

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

ESPN list Dolphins Will Fuller's injury as one of the 10 most damaging

It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Will Fuller-Suspended, AWOL, injured, BUST
Jacoby Brissett- Winless as starter, mediocre stats, BUST
Matt Skura- Cut, BUST
Justin Coleman- Burned relentlessly week in, week out, BUST
Adam Butler- 9 tackles 0 sacks, BUST
Robert Foster- WHO? released, BUST
Adam Pankey- Does he even play? BUST
Malcolm Brown- Injured, stuffed so much you'd think he was married to a taxidermist, BUST
Michael Palardy- Makes people miss Matt Shaank, BUST
Cethan Carter- Doesn't even play, BUST

Not going further with this, Miami probably just had the worst FA class in team history
 
Last edited:
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

People are so excited by how we have 80 million to spend next year. 😆 that's because they haven't picked anyone worth resigning. How many of Griers picks have received 2nd contracts? I bet less than 5.
 
Danny

Danny

cullenbigcstill said:
People are so excited by how we have 80 million to spend next year. 😆 that's because they haven't picked anyone worth resigning. How many of Griers picks have received 2nd contracts? I bet less than 5.
most of the guys we bring in free agency play one year and then get cut.....nothing but wasted money on 90% of the players Grier has gotten in free agency.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Top shelf helping the young WB out - lol
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Even if Fuller was healthy I still think Waddle would have more catches and yards Than Fuller. I was never a Will Fuller fan. He's a Decoy and we can't throw deep.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Danny said:
most of the guys we bring in free agency play one year and then get cut.....nothing but wasted money on 90% of the players Grier has gotten in free agency.
LOL even after the exceptional job of being coached up by our top shelf coordinators...who find learning on the job even to difficult

It really hard to understand the ineptitude and total stupidity of our FO.....

They bring NO HOPE and are stuck thinking they have a clue......What is Ross just totally stupid ? Does he even realize that winning is important or at minimum growth toward seeing some or even any advancement. I mean I'd take any advancement.
He we just signed a new LB. Maybe they see him playing OL LOL, It wouldn't surprise me
What a dumpster fire were in and the fire department saw no need to have water on hand...
 
