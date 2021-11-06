Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 23,048
- Reaction score
- 17,532
- Location
- Columbus, OH
ESPN list Dolphins Will Fuller's injury as one of the 10 most damaging
It’s safe to say the deal hasn’t worked out.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Will Fuller-Suspended, AWOL, injured, BUST
Jacoby Brissett- Winless as starter, mediocre stats, BUST
Matt Skura- Cut, BUST
Justin Coleman- Burned relentlessly week in, week out, BUST
Adam Butler- 9 tackles 0 sacks, BUST
Robert Foster- WHO? released, BUST
Adam Pankey- Does he even play? BUST
Malcolm Brown- Injured, stuffed so much you'd think he was married to a taxidermist, BUST
Michael Palardy- Makes people miss Matt Shaank, BUST
Cethan Carter- Doesn't even play, BUST
Not going further with this, Miami probably just had the worst FA class in team history
Last edited: