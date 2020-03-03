ESPN Pursuing Peyton for MNF!!

www.insidehook.com

ESPN Will Target Peyton Manning for NFL Analyst Position

Romo's deal with CBS has an annual salary of around $17 million per season
www.insidehook.com

I LOVE this. I have a straight-up policy on only a few celebrities that if you don't like them, just don't talk to me because I think you're garbage.

Peyton Manning is on that list. It is impossible for me to hold him in higher regard unless he suddenly decides to get divorced and marry my sister. MNF has been an entertainment dumpster fire for ages. I really hope ESPN and Disney back up the brinks truck to Peyton's home. I think everyone that even somewhat likes football would automatically tune in on Monday nights to hear Peyton's thoughts on football. It would be just Peyton's MNF show and if a great game broke out too that would be a bonus.
 
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: ESPN reaches out to Peyton Manning - ProFootballTalk

With Tony Romo staying at CBS, Peyton Manning once again becomes ESPN’s white whale. John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that ESPN already has reached out to Manning’s camp to see whether he’s finally interested in taking over the lead analyst job on Monday Night Football. Peyton has...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
