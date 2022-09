I really don't like the ESPN QBR. Honestly any QBR is too volatile a stat for me to use as more than auxiliary evidence to a much larger point. Too much depends on what receivers do after the catch, it sways too widely when a dropped INT that would change your QBR a lot turns to a TD.



It's just one of those stats that only vaguely tells you anything about the specific player and more about offensive efficiency as a whole.