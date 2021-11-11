 ESPN QBR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ESPN QBR

For what it's worth, Tua is ranked 14th. Allen is 12th. Considering Miami's offensive line is rated 32nd by Pro Football Focus, this is really encouraging.

Also, maybe time to slow the roll on Allen is elite conversations. I think he's bottom half of top 10 with some elite characteristics.

Here's the list for those who are interested. I've gone 22 deep.

1. Stafford
2. Brady
3. Rodgers
4. Winston
5. Herbert
6. Murray
7. Wilson
8. Tannehill
9. Wenz
10. Ryan
11. Jackson
12. Allen
13. Cousins
14. Tua
15. Brissett
16. Mahomes
17. Carr
18. Prescott
19. Bridgewater
20. Hurts
21. M. Jones
22. Garoppolo
 
Personally I don't believe any QB rating is an accurate way to evaluate any QB and is more a byproduct of the offense as a whole.

There are too many factors involved that are just out of the control of the QB.

Though I admit I forget the exact differences in what ESPN does with theirs, ill need to check it out again to remember why its not much better if any than standard QBR.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
I still really do not understand what
Goes into ESPN’s QBR.
It's not a perfect system. In an era where quarterbacks are multidimensional, I think it should factor in the ability to run the ball.

In that sense, Jackson, Murray and Allen would be rated more highly.

And, let's be honest, part if it is the system. Winston is not a top 10 quarterback IMO, but NO has a quarterback friendly system.

But, it is encouraging to see Tua ranked that high with an absolutely terrible offensive line.

Allen falling back was also something I expected.
 
It’s a stupid stat that ESPN has been trying to push on nfl fans nonstop. When Geno Smith had a perfect QB rating vs Miami his QBR was only 89.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
It's not a perfect system. In an era where quarterbacks are multidimensional, I think it should factor in the ability to run the ball.

In that sense, Jackson, Murray and Allen would be rated more highly.

And, let's be honest, part if it is the system. Winston is not a top 10 quarterback IMO, but NO has a quarterback friendly system.

But, it is encouraging to see Tua ranked that high with an absolutely terrible offensive line.

Allen falling back was also something I expected.
I understand that no system is perfect. And this is another metric. But I know one of these QBRs have leadership as part of it.

Same with PFF grades. How do they know what is a +/- without the playbook for that week.

That is why I take a lot of these things that are not just numbers based and add subjectivity into the system with a grain of salt.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
For what it's worth, Tua is ranked 14th. Allen is 12th. Considering Miami's offensive line is rated 32nd by Pro Football Focus, this is really encouraging.

Also, maybe time to slow the roll on Allen is elite conversations. I think he's bottom half of top 10 with some elite characteristics.

Here's the list for those who are interested. I've gone 22 deep.

I'm not a big fan of QBR and, in fact, haven't paid attention to it in a fwe years. That said, I see QBR as similar to PFF rankings - they are never far off from other stats. That is, none rank Brady 20th and Bridgewater 3rd.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
I'm not a big fan of QBR and, in fact, haven't paid attention to it in a fwe years. That said, I see QBR as similar to PFF rankings - they are never far off from other stats. That is, none rank Brady 20th and Bridgewater 3rd.
Right. I think Prescott and Carr should be higher. But overall not a bad list.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
I understand that no system is perfect. And this is another metric. But I know one of these QBRs have leadership as part of it.

Same with PFF grades. How do they know what is a +/- without the playbook for that week.

That is why I take a lot of these things that are not just numbers based and add subjectivity into the system with a grain of salt.
I agree. Still, the top 10 is pretty close to what we are seeing with our eyes. A few exceptions such as Winston so high and Carr and Prescott so low.
 
