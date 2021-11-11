SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 16,297
- Reaction score
- 12,490
For what it's worth, Tua is ranked 14th. Allen is 12th. Considering Miami's offensive line is rated 32nd by Pro Football Focus, this is really encouraging.
Also, maybe time to slow the roll on Allen is elite conversations. I think he's bottom half of top 10 with some elite characteristics.
Here's the list for those who are interested. I've gone 22 deep.
1. Stafford
2. Brady
3. Rodgers
4. Winston
5. Herbert
6. Murray
7. Wilson
8. Tannehill
9. Wenz
10. Ryan
11. Jackson
12. Allen
13. Cousins
14. Tua
15. Brissett
16. Mahomes
17. Carr
18. Prescott
19. Bridgewater
20. Hurts
21. M. Jones
22. Garoppolo
