Evaluation of NE/MIA matchup from NE forum: It'll Upset You!

These chowder heads really don't know...

This is copied and pasted from a Pats fan and the general consensus...
I posted the screenshot for posterity purposes...
---
This will be a good one. Two closely matched teams in normal circumstances. Right now I really like the Patriots.

QB: Mac < Tua (for now). I think the difference in play here will decide things. How close can the rookie close the gap, or can he actually have a better day? I wouldn't expect it start 1, but it would certainly make things tough on Miami
RB: Pats Core >> Dolphins Core - Gaskin and Ahmed aren't bad, but they aren't a special duo. Gaskin can do a bit of everything so we need to be ready for anything when he's on the field. But the Pats win here in both top liners and depth.
WR: Pats Core > Dolphins Core - This would easily be the Dolphins if they had Fuller. Right now they are hurting. They have the best WR in Parker but not much else after him yet. Waddle in his first NFL start probably won't be a huge factor, next time they play though look out. One of the rare times I expect the Pats have the WR edge.
TE: Pats Core > Dolphins - Gesicki is a good TE. But he can't equal both Smith and Henry.
OL: Pats >> Dolphins - There won't be many times this year that the Pats don't win this match up if they stay healthy. Simply put. One of their better OL men from last year is now a back up for us (Karras). They also lost Ereck Flowers and have a lot of young guys trying to work their way in. Their OL is going through a bit of a transition right now as far as I know and it should have some issues.

The Pats on paper should be fielding a much better offense than Miami, the question is can their rookie QB take advantage?

DL Pats Core < Dolphins Core - The Pats did well adding to this group, but it still isn't the strength we'd like it to be, but it will be improved for sure. The Dolphins have the potential makings of a very good core going forward. Davis in his 2nd year could be very interesting. They also may have found something with Sieler. But in the end the foundation is Wilkins an Ogbah.
LB Pats Core >>> Dolphins Core - Simply put, the Dolphins lost their best LB and we signed him. Add in Judon and Hightower and this isn't even close. I had to look up the names of their LBs. A fair amount of former Pats cast offs and some guys I don't know. A tiny bit of digging didn't change my mind much. This egde is absolutely staggering. Not even on the same planet.
CB Pats Core < Dolphins Core - With no Gilmore this is an easy Dolphins win. They added the still fairly capable Jason McCourty for barely anything, a crime we didn't resign him for that contract looking at it now. Byron Jones has lost some luster from when he was one of the best young CBs in the league, but the dude can still ball and is among the better starting outside guys for sure. Add in their headliner Howards and some potentially nice depth and they look very solid here.
S Pats Core > Dolphins Core. The Dolphins lost their top Safety Bobby McCain and did nothing to replace him. It feels like they are hoping young unproven guys step up. IDK, You tell me if you know something i don't. Try transitioned Eric Rowe here who is okay, but not much behind him.

Looking at this game now, I'm surprised it ONLY has a 3 point spread. The Patriots have the much better 2-53 man roster. And the Dolphins QB situation doesn't give me much hope that any difference there can overcome that. Bottom line IMO. If Mac Jones plays it relatively safe and doesn't allow a pick 6 to Howard or we have a bunch of fumbles/penalties. I don't see how this game is all that close right now.

Pats 24 Dolphins 16Screenshot_20210906-131239_Samsung Internet.jpgScreenshot_20210906-131305_Samsung Internet.jpgScreenshot_20210906-131310_Samsung Internet.jpg
 
Lmao I needed a little entertainment on this afternoon thanks! Those ****ing Chowderheads are delusional, blind and dumb. A lot of that doesn’t even make sense.

Sounds like a bunch of homer **** to me. I heard on the radio the other day that Massachusetts was rated number one laziest people in the country. So lazy they didn’t even bother to do any of their homework when it comes to playing An extremely tough game against A division opponent.

Not to mention the fact that the dolphins have been there toughest matchup in the division for years.
 
Last edited:
"Waddle could break it open often and early."

Can Waddle torch the Pats defense?

It seems that the factor of Waddle vs NE is being overlooked entirely by the media. While the media is sucking on Jones' Private Pyle physique (Full Metal Jacket, not the tv show), it is easily the ignored x factor on offense this week. With the OL in disarray from a weak preseason and Covid...
I have no doubt those, “chowder heads” who read this forum are saying the same things about our posters which we say about their posters who think the Patriots will be a win for the Dolphins. They obviously believe playing the Dolphins will be a win for their team.

That’s why they actually play the game and the winner isn’t determined by what anyone thinks will happen in the game. We will all know who won and who lost by around 7:30 pm this coming Sunday. Until then, it really doesn’t matter what anyone says about who will win or lose the game.
 
They think their Rbs are a better crew though the Phins ran for 250 yards last time. Better WRs? Wow, I'm glad they don't think much of Waddle and Wilson because I feel like those two and the TEs are gunna feast. As usual, Patriots fans living in their own Patriot world.
 
To be fair he really only got it wrong at WR and its probably a wash at LB.

The rest isn't really any more slanted than we are.

The biggest difference in my opinion should be at QB.
 
The final score was from a Pats fan - they all thinking of the underwhelming Tua who was only 20-26 completions and an INT in the RZ but still managed a win vs BB without his usual mobility

After a week of hearing how great BB was against Rooks and would crush Tua

Of course Tua did this without 1/2 of his starting weapons but who cares
 
Pats better WRs? lol That's why I think if miami doesn't turn the ball over and score some pts, miami wins. Bill B worries me with how well he has defense play young qbs. I don't think Mac jones torches miami unless miami turns the ball over a bunch of times on their own field. And that's because Pats don't really have good WRs and why it was hard for newton too. Miami's D gave Herbert his worst game, who is more mobile and better than Mac jones with much much better WRs. Waddle will probably be rookie of the year for WR, he's more talented than what Pats have. There's parker. Wilson has looked great. Miami has so much depth at WR and Gesicki is good. The rbs tho, yearh patriots. I think this will be tough but def winnable for miami if miami doesn't give jones a short field and force him to have to score from going 80 yard drives. And don't forget, even at new england, this is the best time to play there because it's still warm out. It's the snow and cold and weather conditions that often make new england tougher to play in like Buffalo
 
I expected Miami to win the 1st game last season; and all the Patriots did was run the ball down Miami's throats.

In game #2, I was expecting a Miami loss. But instead, Miami won, giving New England a taste of their own medicine, running over the Patriots, in a fantastic win.

Point to all this is, you never know what your going to get on any given Sunday.

This year Miami, on paper has seemingly improved. Eric Rowe stated, in a recent article, how he feels the talent on the Dolphins is much better; than when he first got here.

New England has also improved. They've gotten back most of the players, who opted out last season. And added some talented F/A's. They've also seem to have drafted very well. The running game and offensive line is going to be their bread and butter, for the immediate future.

I wouldn't sleep on New England. They look like a sleeping giant.
 
that was me that said that. agreed
 
