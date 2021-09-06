Evaluation of NE/MIA matchup from NE forum: It'll Upset You!

Pats better WRs? lol That's why I think if miami doesn't turn the ball over and score some pts, miami wins. Bill B worries me with how well he has defense play young qbs. I don't think Mac jones torches miami unless miami turns the ball over a bunch of times on their own field. And that's because Pats don't really have good WRs and why it was hard for newton too. Miami's D gave Herbert his worst game, who is more mobile and better than Mac jones with much much better WRs. Waddle will probably be rookie of the year for WR, he's more talented than what Pats have. There's parker. Wilson has looked great. Miami has so much depth at WR and Gesicki is good. The rbs tho, yearh patriots. I think this will be tough but def winnable for miami if miami doesn't give jones a short field and force him to have to score from going 80 yard drives. And don't forget, even at new england, this is the best time to play there because it's still warm out. It's the snow and cold and weather conditions that often make new england tougher to play in like Buffalo