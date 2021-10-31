 Even Jason Taylor has had enough. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Even Jason Taylor has had enough.

G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,040
Reaction score
2,833
Age
29
Location
Florida
LANGER72 said:
Im not sure they are the best available but any high school coach would be an upgrade.
I raked leaves today. I dont have any frustrations from watching this dumpster fire.
Click to expand...

Best available is often subjective.

Maybe JT would be a bad DL coach, but Zach got by being a coach on defense and I think would make a good positional coach.

Pennington is an intelligent guy with the mind of Manning and the arm of....a grocery store employee not named Kurt Warner. Could be a good OC/QB coach.

Dorsey is just a favorite of mine. In my opinion he will end up a successful head coach somewhere. I'm willing to take the chance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom