 Ever been to a good bar… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ever been to a good bar…

multistage

multistage

Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,400
Reaction score
2,042
Location
Northwest Iowa
…that somehow this underage kid snuck into?

He’s a goof, doesn’t yet know how to conduct himself when amongst adults.

He stands out like a sore thumb. Doesn’t belong. And will be escorted to the door very quickly….

Well that’s us. We don’t belong. Not yet.

For those of you thinking we should/could be in the playoffs, all I can ask is…

Why?

Like the underage kid who somehow got into the cool bar (playoffs), it will be remedied very fast. Kinda like the 2016 season. One and done. As in, get your *** outta here, and don’t come back until you’re ready.

It’s ok with me that we didn’t make it. You think it hurts now? You think you were amped up today? Wait’ll we’re in for real. As in not dependent on this team winning and some other team losing. Making it for real. And then lose. Trust me: that hurts.

Playoffs only matter if you could get somewhere. And with what we have, we cannot.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
10,603
Reaction score
30,161
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
So are you saying if we wait 21 years we'll finally get into the bar (playoffs?) Does the timer start now? We gotta wait 21 years from now? Bro some of us don't have that long. We just need a really good fake ID.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
10,275
Reaction score
19,491
Location
The Left Coast
I'll make sure I post from Chez Jay in Santa Monica next wknd when were in LA for Rams/Niners.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
3,209
Reaction score
5,217
Location
Everywhere
multistage said:
Depends on the prize. 18 cents, 17 cents….

…..or the 50 million you weren’t going to win anyway….
Click to expand...
quentin tarantino beard GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom