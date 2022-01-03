Ever been to a good bar…

…that somehow this underage kid snuck into?



He’s a goof, doesn’t yet know how to conduct himself when amongst adults.



He stands out like a sore thumb. Doesn’t belong. And will be escorted to the door very quickly….



Well that’s us. We don’t belong. Not yet.



For those of you thinking we should/could be in the playoffs, all I can ask is…



Why?



Like the underage kid who somehow got into the cool bar (playoffs), it will be remedied very fast. Kinda like the 2016 season. One and done. As in, get your *** outta here, and don’t come back until you’re ready.



It’s ok with me that we didn’t make it. You think it hurts now? You think you were amped up today? Wait’ll we’re in for real. As in not dependent on this team winning and some other team losing. Making it for real. And then lose. Trust me: that hurts.



Playoffs only matter if you could get somewhere. And with what we have, we cannot.