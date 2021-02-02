Everybody seems to want the Alabama skill positions but not their OL

Everybody seems to want the top Alabama playmakers but not their OL. Ok maybe not exactly their OL but at least the best we can get. Part of the reason of their success was due to their OL.



Obviously we need a new WR and RB but we also need to upgrade the OL. It all starts in the trenches. Just because we drafted 3 last year doesn’t mean the investing has stopped. The chances are at 1 least one will fail and there’s 5 positions to fill so it needs more resources spent on it.



We can’t run the ball which means play action and RPOs are less effective. Which is Tua’s strength. Also he’s not a mobile QB as such so needs more protection.



There is room for improvement as there’s 3 rookies but the chances of them all improving enough to take the OL from one of the NFLs worst to best is next to nothing. They’ll need help where or who I don’t knows.



Our OL was extremely poor just look at rushing average, expert opinions like ESPN or PFF or the time each QB had to throw. We were just improved from last year which made them look better then they were to us.



It might not be exciting but it’s just as important. Don’t forget Hurns and Wilson might be back which will help Tua. All the talk last draft was the top 3 WRs but Jefferson and Claypool out performed them. Pick No3 should be BPA then OL at 18 imo