Evidence of how open we were & how little Brisket cared.

Fin-Loco
Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 13,095
- Reaction score
- 34,018
- Location
- Land of Loco!
What's the point of anything on a sports team themed forum but to discuss the team? Are you being contrarian for a reason?And? What's the point?
Must you always struggle to find a way to be contrary?And? What's the point?
u thought brissett was the better option than tua???Yeah, im not a huge Tua fan but even im starting to think Brissett is not nearly the QB I thought he was.
Its not a massive drop off still, in my opinion, but its enough im satisfied that Brissett is junk and id rather have Tua come back and prove my doubts about him wrong.
Im guilty of it way more than most, but that dude takes it to a whole new level.Must you always struggle to find a way to be contrary?
It’s beyond annoying.
It’s pretty evident that the Form is united in agreeing with you on this.Im guilty of it way more than most, but that dude takes it to a whole new level.
What's the point of anything on a sports team themed forum but to discuss the team? Are you being contrarian for a reason?
This is one guys take...but if true, I'd think the coaching staff would see it and he will be on the bench Sunday.
Perhaps you should relocate to a Forum that is a bit simpler and easier for you to understand.What is the point? That Jacoby did not play well at all? That he had a few plays where he did not play well? What is it?