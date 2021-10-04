Evidence of how open we were & how little Brisket cared.

I have said this since the Buffalo game. He needs somebody to be left alone to throw it to him. He doesn't get that there is "open" and there is "NFL open." He is afraid to make throws that Tua (with his wonderful accuracy) makes. You cannot win that way as we have seen.



Meanwhile, the receivers don't get a pass, no pun intended. Maybe they are demoralized dealing with #14 but some of these guys are not making great cuts. You could see Parker rounding them off and not running great routes. I like him as a player and I suspect he went into "what's the point" mode. As Flores said, they all have to look in the mirror. Everything on the offense is a problem, starting with the game plan on down.



You can't have 76 yards after three quarters against a winless team with injuries galore and pretend that any unit on the offense did its job.