Evidence of how open we were & how little Brisket cared.

GhostArmOfMarino

Yeah, im not a huge Tua fan but even im starting to think Brissett is not nearly the QB I thought he was.

Its not a massive drop off still, in my opinion, but its enough im satisfied that Brissett is junk and id rather have Tua come back and prove my doubts about him wrong.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

LargoFin said:
And? What's the point?
What's the point of anything on a sports team themed forum but to discuss the team? Are you being contrarian for a reason?

Austin Tatious

I have said this since the Buffalo game. He needs somebody to be left alone to throw it to him. He doesn't get that there is "open" and there is "NFL open." He is afraid to make throws that Tua (with his wonderful accuracy) makes. You cannot win that way as we have seen.

Meanwhile, the receivers don't get a pass, no pun intended. Maybe they are demoralized dealing with #14 but some of these guys are not making great cuts. You could see Parker rounding them off and not running great routes. I like him as a player and I suspect he went into "what's the point" mode. As Flores said, they all have to look in the mirror. Everything on the offense is a problem, starting with the game plan on down.

You can't have 76 yards after three quarters against a winless team with injuries galore and pretend that any unit on the offense did its job.
 
Nawledge

Nawledge

GhostArmOfMarino said:
Yeah, im not a huge Tua fan but even im starting to think Brissett is not nearly the QB I thought he was.

Its not a massive drop off still, in my opinion, but its enough im satisfied that Brissett is junk and id rather have Tua come back and prove my doubts about him wrong.
u thought brissett was the better option than tua???
 
teemu7

our head coach will just keep trotting him out there - same with jackson. mind boggling.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Fin-Loco said:
What's the point of anything on a sports team themed forum but to discuss the team? Are you being contrarian for a reason?
What is the point? That Jacoby did not play well at all? That he had a few plays where he did not play well? What is it?
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

LargoFin said:
What is the point? That Jacoby did not play well at all? That he had a few plays where he did not play well? What is it?
Perhaps you should relocate to a Forum that is a bit simpler and easier for you to understand.

My 10 year old suggests Roblox and MyPinkUnicorn
 
