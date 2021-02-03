Examples of Co-Coordinators in the NFL

I have seen it in scenarios (49ers last year for example) but the difference is that I believe Shanahan called the plays



Godsey as Passing Game Coordinator

Studesville as Run Game Coordinator



Frye in the room and working directly with Tua





My BIGGEST question is who calls the plays? Does Flores decide pass or run and the Coordinator of that role calls it? Idk.



I love Flo so much but this scares me