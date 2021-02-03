 Examples of Co-Coordinators in the NFL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Examples of Co-Coordinators in the NFL

t.co

Steve Mariucci lived through co-coordinator setup Dolphins plan to use. His take?

NFL Network's Steve Mariucci was on a Rams staff that had co-coordinators, a system the Dolphins plan to use. Here's his take on how that can go.
t.co

Not a bad read that lists a few teams. Although, I’m not sure the correlation between success and co-coordination exists (pretty small sample size), the statistics seem favourable.
 
I have seen it in scenarios (49ers last year for example) but the difference is that I believe Shanahan called the plays

Godsey as Passing Game Coordinator
Studesville as Run Game Coordinator

Frye in the room and working directly with Tua


My BIGGEST question is who calls the plays? Does Flores decide pass or run and the Coordinator of that role calls it? Idk.

I love Flo so much but this scares me
 
I have seen it in scenarios (49ers last year for example) but the difference is that I believe Shanahan called the plays

Godsey as Passing Game Coordinator
Studesville as Run Game Coordinator

Frye in the room and working directly with Tua


My BIGGEST question is who calls the plays? Does Flores decide pass or run and the Coordinator of that role calls it? Idk.

I love Flo so much but this scares me
It sure if you got to read the article, but the author also lists the following:

Those three teams had some success with split coordinators:

· Kansas City Chiefs offense in 2016: Team went 12-4, losing in the divisional round. Chiefs ranked seventh in scoring, 24th in yards, 18th passing and 26th rushing.

· Minnesota Vikings defense in 2019:Team went 10-6, losing in divisional round. Ranked fifth in scoring, 14th in total defense, 13th against the run and 15th against the pass.

· San Francisco 49ers offense in 2019: Team went 13-3, lost Super Bowl. Ranked second in scoring, fourth in yards, first passing and 17th rushing.
All I care about is tbe offense. So Kyle shanahan wasn’t calling plays in 2019 is that what I’m to believe?

why doesn’t this article name the guys who were co coordinators and explain who called plays for each? Seems a bit vague
 
The 2016 Chiefs had Andy Reid as an offense guy as head coach so he oversaw everything. The 2019 Vikings had Stefanski as OC and Kubiak as an advisor so no doubt who is supposed to be in charge. The 2019 49ers had Shanahan, an offense first guy as head coach. Flores is a defensive coach. We need a strong offensive coordinator
 
The 2016 Chiefs had Andy Reid as an offense guy as head coach so he oversaw everything. The 2019 Vikings had Stefanski as OC and Kubiak as an advisor so no doubt who is supposed to be in charge. The 2019 49ers had Shanahan, an offense first guy as head coach. Flores is a defensive coach. We need a strong offensive coordinator
exactly. Defense background coach is the difference here. The major one at least
 
