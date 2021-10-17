Excuses Excuses We Still Stink, Including Tua and The Pea Shooter Offense

-Some will blame the injuries. Jacksonville stinks, and was banged up too. Even if we won, the fact that this team was in a dogfight with the Jags, shows you there is no talent gap between the Dolphins and that awful team. In fact, our point differential is substantially worse and the worst in the NFL . Miami needs to drop to the bottom of the power rankings along with the Giants and their Belichick tree loser coach.



- The draft pick we gave up in the Philly/Niners deal will be top 5 . Dumb arrogant idiots Flores and Grier thought we would be better than the 49ers and well above .500 so we wouldn’t give up a high first rounder. What a disaster this is turning out to be. Stay at 12, and keep the picks, they had the choice of Rashawn Slater (will be a pro bowler), Micah Parsons (will be a pro bowler) or DeVanta Smith who is probably the same as Waddle and has a higher YPC with a sucky QB throwing to him as well



-Further the injured defense gave up 23 points, 3 of which are on Flores, so the 20 points was actually one of the defenses better games. Iggy even though he got beat, at least was in the vicinity of the WR on both of those plays, one of which took a perfect pass and a great catch (First TD). If Iggy had played more, who knows, maybe he turns his head sooner and picks the ball off because he was in position. Oddly, Iggy was closer to making a play than Xavien Howard and Byron Jones have been in the last few games, that is how bad they have been



-This is a popgun offense. Tua might be better than Brisset (ball is out quicker and he seems more decisive but the offense is designed for him), but this is a pea-shooter offense. Tua is meh too. He is not even that accurate. The INT, the receiver was wide open and Tua does not have the arm or accuracy to make the throw. That awful pick alone could have cost us the game and that matters. All the Tua excuse makers say "they win when he plays." Well they scored 20 points against a terrible defense, he threw and awful INT, and they lost. A lot of the short passes, designed for YAC yards, Tua is constantly off with the ball enough that the player is not in stride when he catches the ball (part of the Waddle problem w no YAC Yards). Even the 2nd TD to Waddle, who was wide open, ball to inside shoulder (closer to defender) as opposed to the outside shoulder towards the pylon in the direction Waddle was running. This is why the RBs had a fair bit of drops too. The ball placement by Tua is NOTHING to write home about. This was supposed to be his best trait, and it is not there. The kid has no chance to be anything beyond insufficient and a bottom tier starter.



-Gesicki 14.5 yards per catch, Waddle 7.0. This is what we traded back up for and gave up what will probably be a top 5 pick in the draft now? Probably not Waddle’s fault, but you draft for production. If the offense can’t use him for something more compelling, what is the point. And how does a TE like Gesicki double Waddle YPC?



-You have to wonder if Byron Jones, Xavien Howard and DeVante Parker have quit and Flores has lost the locker room (because they probably don’t like him as well if you coach like that and are a taskmaster you better win). The Vets, who have made money and have contracts. The Vets, who are expected to be the best players and lead the locker room? Wonder if they think, what’s the point now, even 5 games into the season prior to this game? Put myself at more risk for this team that is going nowhere. I have no idea if they even made the trip, which is a giant pain in the ***, would be an added bonus for them to stay at home!



When do the firings start? And who? I think they are ALL on the list now. Flores is Terrible too. Just clueless. I am beginning to think Fitzpatrick (like Brady) was actually the head coach. Rant to follow on that. Whole Belichick coaching tree sucks. Belichick w/out Brady not so hot either. These guys are so arrogant and think they know everything, and they don’t. Flores so arrogant, he thought we didn’t need assistant coaches and that we would be better than the 49ers and was OK swapping picks with them in that deal.



Obviously Grier and Ross stink too, at least one of those two can go as well. Ashes to ashes dust to dust, actually, I take that back, we are WORSE than where we started I take the 2018 team hands down!