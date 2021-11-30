 Expansion and New Schedule Format | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Expansion and New Schedule Format

I sent another letter to league Mr. Goddell and NFL head executives yesterday with another proposal to make the NFL better.

Step 1: Expand by 2 teams for a total of 36.
2. Keep the 17 game schedule.
3. Remove divisions.
4. Each team in each conference plays every other team once EVERY year. Home games are alternated.
5. The only time the AFC plays the NFC is in the Super Bowl.
6. No complaining about anyone having a different schedule.

This is a great idea for many reasons. No longer will one good team in a division get 2 easy wins against divisional opponents. Every team will have the EXACT same schedule.

Expansion Possibilities:
San Antonio, Portland, Oklahoma City, Memphis, Louisville, Albuquerque, Omaha, San Diego Many more. We need 4 more.
 
Wouldn't this be expanding by 4 teams?
In any event, your letter probably will get returned to sender if you previously sent them anything as crazy as this.
 
