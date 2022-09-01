Expectations of Bills games this year

Durango2020
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2020
- Messages
- 821
- Reaction score
- 1,642
- Location
- USA
Wanted to know what your expectations are this year for the 2 games we play against the Bills.
For me I would love to see us dominate them both games but realistically I know that won't happen, the Bills are just too good.
I do expect for us to split these games with them.
While we may end up losing both games, I don't expect for them to be blow outs.
What are your thoughts?
For me I would love to see us dominate them both games but realistically I know that won't happen, the Bills are just too good.
I do expect for us to split these games with them.
While we may end up losing both games, I don't expect for them to be blow outs.
What are your thoughts?