Expectations of Bills games this year

What are your expectations playing the Bills this year

  • Sweep Bills in dominating fashion

  • Sweep Bills but games are very close and down to the wire

  • Split games with them

  • Lose both games but they are down to the wire

  • Lose both games and get dominated, Bills are still our daddy

Wanted to know what your expectations are this year for the 2 games we play against the Bills.

For me I would love to see us dominate them both games but realistically I know that won't happen, the Bills are just too good.
I do expect for us to split these games with them.
While we may end up losing both games, I don't expect for them to be blow outs.

What are your thoughts?
 
I just feel they are much better than us (and everyone else) and we won't be able to win either game. I hope I am wrong.
 
Be competitive, win or lose.
What he said. I hope for a split this year, but its likely going to take our offense outscoring theirs - and despite my confidence in them that's still a tall order.

The Bills are Super Bowl contenders. I respect them as such. Unlike the Patriots, who are complete frauds without Tom Brady.
 
I just feel they are much better than us (and everyone else) and we won't be able to win either game. I hope I am wrong.
The Bills are very good, im not gonna be the guy that says they suck or are overrated. That said....

We have played them very close for 3 quarters of football the last few times we faced them. The only reason the scores were lopsided were due to 4th quarter collapses.

If we can play 4 quarters of football, with our improved offense, I expect us to split at the very minimum.
 
Hard to make up that type of gap in QB play.

I think the only chance of beating them is similar to what NE did in a blizzard. Keep the run game strong and keep the ball out of Allen's hands as much as possible.
 
