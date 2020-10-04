Expensive secondary

boringfin

i hate to play the results but i knew it was a mistake. X gets superstar money and he is from that. Picking a corner in the first (after you had committed all that money to the secondary) was the biggest mistake of them all. Even at that, he is not a first rounder, Flo loves him because he's a hard nosed , hi motor guy. Assets wasted
 
First round corner who looks lost half the time out there, gets beaten a lot but hey who expects a first round pick to be great. why do the dolphins always reach for players that should never have been a first round pick.
 
First round corner who looks lost half the time out there, gets beaten a lot but hey who expects a first round pick to be great. why do the dolphins always reach for players that should never have been a first round pick.
ive wondered this all my life, The Noah (can't say his last name pick) might be the dumbest though
 
First round corner who looks lost half the time out there, gets beaten a lot but hey who expects a first round pick to be great. why do the dolphins always reach for players that should never have been a first round pick.
he’s a rookie probably playing the hardest position you can play in the nfl with all the restrictions they have with not being allowed to look at receivers the wrong way. Throw in having no training camp and let’s not judge a rookie after4 games given the circumstances.
 
he’s a rookie probably playing the hardest position you can play in the nfl with all the restrictions they have with not being allowed to look at receivers the wrong way. Throw in having no training camp and let’s not judge a rookie after4 games given the circumstances.
I hold first round picks to a higher standard, but you make excellent points.
 
Noah has played CB about 2 years in his life iirc
 
