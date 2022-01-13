 Extend Wilkins Now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Extend Wilkins Now

So often the Phins wait too long to extend players. We've not had a lot of rookies to extend in recent years but someone like Wilkins should get locked up early now at a discount so we have him for a long time. I know with rookies we can use a fifth year option but the longer we wait the pricier it will probably be. Wilkins is the star of the D line. Lock him up now!
 
Fin-Loco said:
Clearly they will low ball him, piss him off with said low ball and then offer him about 15% less than the highest better and see him walk. Great player while he lasted in this joke of a franchise though!
 
We’re not smart, but we’re not THAT stupid.
Chris Grier says...

He really came on this year. I’d definitely extend him. He’s no game wrecking DL, but def a good piece of the defense.

With our plethora of cash, we need to bring Ogbah back though for sure
 
probably can't do anything until the new cap money kicks in (not sure when that happens).

takes two to tango.

just because we approach him to extend his deal, doesn't mean he is going to accept.

but i would applaud that approach, and feel confident we could get something done.
 
