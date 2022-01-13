Extend Wilkins Now

Fin-Loco
Pack Your Sh!t Flo!
So often the Phins wait too long to extend players. We've not had a lot of rookies to extend in recent years but someone like Wilkins should get locked up early now at a discount so we have him for a long time. I know with rookies we can use a fifth year option but the longer we wait the pricier it will probably be. Wilkins is the star of the D line. Lock him up now!