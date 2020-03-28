Extending Parker might be the smartest move right now.

The Ghost

It’s a risk for sure. I don’t suspect he will regress as a player at this point but the injury potential is always out there.

If he picks up where he left off last season (playing like an All-pro), he’s looking at $15 million plus on the open market.

Do you try and tack on 3 years, like $33 million now?

Edit: didn’t realize he was extended already. Just looked up the numbers, comparable to what I was thinking so will give myself some credit.
 
It’s a risk for sure. I don’t suspect he will regress as a player at this point but the injury potential is always out there.

If he picks up where he left off last season (playing like an All-pro), he’s looking at $15 million plus on the open market.

My favorite GM in any sport is Lou Lamoriello who ran the New Jersey Devils for over 2 decades in the NHL. He would always so that when you have time on your side to use it.

We just extended him through his prime for a very affordable contract and are out when he is into his 30s. There is no reason to do that now and put yourself in a worse position.

The same can be said for Albert Wilson. We can get out of his contract prior to week 1 for the exact same as it is now. Hold onto him through training camp and then make the decision.
 
The Ghost

Wow I feel foolish for not realizing he was extended already.

For some reason i thought he was still on that two year, $12 million dollar deal, going into the final year.

I like the numbers I’m seeing, should be a bargain if he stays healthy.
 
Feverdream

Even after we extended him, he's underpaid.

It is one of our best contracts.
 
Finfan83nj

The Dolphins signed Parker to a four-year contract extension that runs through 2023, the team announced Friday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the extension is worth $40 million over four years, including $21.5 million in guarantees and an $8 million signing bonus.

DeVante Parker signs $40M extension with Dolphins

