Extending Parker might be the smartest move right now.

It’s a risk for sure. I don’t suspect he will regress as a player at this point but the injury potential is always out there.
If he picks up where he left off last season (playing like an All-pro), he’s looking at $15 million plus on the open market.
Do you try and tack on 3 years, like $33 million now?
Edit: didn’t realize he was extended already. Just looked up the numbers, comparable to what I was thinking so will give myself some credit.
