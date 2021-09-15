Extra Ticket for the Bills Game (Home Opener)

I just bought 2 tickets from my friend for the Bills game this Sunday. I was going to go with my father who is here for the first time in this country but unforeseen circumstances have him potentially leaving the state before or on the day of the game. This usually would not be a problem because all of my fiends are Fins fans but I am having trouble finding someone to commit as of yet if he is not able to go. Now I have a couple swords in the fire (friends pending to answer if they will go) but as of now there is a potential I may need to sell or give away the ticket by Sunday.



Let me know if you are interested in buying it, I would sell it for $150, otherwise, I will give it away to the person of my choice. These seats are in the season ticket holder section and will be right next to me and my friends. If I were to give this ticket away, or even if I sell it, I would like for it to be to someone cool who would be willing to tailgate with me and my friends who are having huge tailgate get together before the game of course. Everyone is around their late to 20's and early 30's so there will be a lot of drinking, smoking, and obnoxiousness (I am talking about myself personally when I get drunk as my friends are all chill and very nice). So I would want someone similar who is cool with things like that.



In the meantime, I am going to put the ticket up for sale on different avenues to see what is offered and I am going to reach out to those friends I mentioned to see what their answer is.... but... if I had to give it away to someone here... who would be interested? Feel free to message me or answer on here. May the odds be ever in your favor.