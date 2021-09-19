F$&king offensive line.

The oline is poorly coached. Guys are running in free all over the place. Even the announcers are saying Miami needs to account for that. It's one thing to not be able to get an inch when you have to in the running game but we are also being out coached. We look pathetic. We throw picks, we fumble the ball, we drop passes, we can't pass block to save our lives and we can't run block! The horrible pass blocking got our QB knocked out of the game, we still can't cobble together a passable oline?? Unbelievable!!