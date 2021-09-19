 F$&king offensive line. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

F$&king offensive line.

VanzGinkel

im not able to see the game at the moment, what did Davis do that caused him to be so hated at the moment? Did he just give up a sack? Maybe its time to replace him with Eichenberg.
 
ThePeopleShow13

He gave up a pressure that resulted in Tua being carted off the sidelines. He’s done. Brissett is in.
 
This has to be one of the five worst OLs in the NFL.

There's not a lot of talent if any, and we haven't found a coach who can elevate them to competency.
 
OL sucks ????
Wow, what a surprise.

Learn something here folks ...adding a great WR, RB don't mean squat without a good OL...

Surprise surprise surprise basic Football 101 that seemed to go over the heads of Flores, Grier and FO...
They all need to take responsibility...Mind blowing their lack of knowledge in the OL dept. simply mind blowing....

Oh ya lets not forget Tua out,,,, Why ? OL f-up...
 
It's hard to put together a GREAT offensive line or have GREAT qb play.

It is not that difficult to have a GOOD line or QB. Yet we have seen very little of either in about 25 years. Incredibly frustrating.
 
The oline is poorly coached. Guys are running in free all over the place. Even the announcers are saying Miami needs to account for that. It's one thing to not be able to get an inch when you have to in the running game but we are also being out coached. We look pathetic. We throw picks, we fumble the ball, we drop passes, we can't pass block to save our lives and we can't run block! The horrible pass blocking got our QB knocked out of the game, we still can't cobble together a passable oline?? Unbelievable!!
 
