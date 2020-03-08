FA and The DL, Thoughts ?

Haven't heard much about FA and the high caliber of DL. A few that come to mind and depending on our spending in other areas. The availability range and opportunity maybe very good this year.



Chris Jones

DJ Reader

Sheldon

Pierce

Hargrave

To name a few. All about 26 years old

Good Run stoppers and some better than others at laying pressure on QB up the middle (seems like something we could use).



I was thinking maybe a DJ or Sheldon and a nice DE in the Draft...



Just wondering of you alls thoughts and kind of find a more interesting talking point than some that are popping up laterly.