FA and The DL, Thoughts ?

Haven't heard much about FA and the high caliber of DL. A few that come to mind and depending on our spending in other areas. The availability range and opportunity maybe very good this year.

Chris Jones
DJ Reader
Sheldon
Pierce
Hargrave
To name a few. All about 26 years old
Good Run stoppers and some better than others at laying pressure on QB up the middle (seems like something we could use).

I was thinking maybe a DJ or Sheldon and a nice DE in the Draft...

Just wondering of you alls thoughts and kind of find a more interesting talking point than some that are popping up laterly.
 
I think thats a very realistic option Vin & would be very happy with it. :up:
 
IMHO there are a lot of solid options at DT/NT in this years FA market.

I expect Reader and Hargrave to be in the 12 million a year range on a 4 year contract. Not sure I can see us paying that much. One of Pierce/Harris/Reed is more likely IMHO.

Good depth at safety too. Decent at CB. Sadly, not much out there at tackle and guard. Hmmm, I see Panthers resigned Daryl Williams. He was one I expected us to target.
 
What, you didnt like all the sacks and pressures our pro bowl DL made this year???

.....in Madden.

So...Jones i think is re-signed. I like Wilkins and Jenkins.

In the draft, one guy i like a lot, that nobody talks about, is Alex Highsmith out of Charlotte. Even the guy from Utah, Brandon something.

We really need DE more than DT. We should be drafting nothing but DE's in the late rounds and in undrafted FA's too. Get way too many DE's, its been ages since we've had someone who can meet the opppsing QB.
 
