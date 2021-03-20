FA Perspective

I don't know that anything is as futile and hopeless as trying provide "perspective", ie, critical thought, reasonable analysis, etc, to sports fans. Esp during FA, when every team's actions are on full display.



Professional sports is entertainment--and fans expect to be entertained. The way you entertain them in Free Agency Period is to sign players--the bigger the name, the better. Other teams are doing it. And every fan has an opinion and with message boards, every fan has a forum to voice said opinion.



Having said that, it is true that occasionally the "FIRE" screamers are correct. Sometimes being calm and thoughtful doesn't bring more accurate analysis than does the belligerent.



So in spite of the futility and hopelessness that surrounds the Fins and this time of year, I am still going to try to make an offering in that regard.



Our FA effort and spending is clearly measured. The huge question that lingers over the franchise is , as another poster put it, "Can Tua play?" No one knows. Not even the Dolphins. IMO, our approach to FA is based on that conjecture.



We have brought in some guys we expect to play and make an impact:

Will Fuller

Adam Butler

Malcolm Brown



Some we hope will play an important role:

Matt Palardy

Jacoby Brissett

Matt Skura



We brought in (or brought back) some fliers--guys equivalent to UDFA:

Robert Foster

Justin Coleman

Adam Pankey



We also made a trade for Mckinney, expected to make a huge contribution and for Wilson, which is basically a kick the tires experiment.



I am actually intrigued by the LB decisions.

Vince Biegel was one of my favorite players while at Wisconsin and was one of the very few bright spots on the defense in 2019. If he's healthy, he could be a surprise contributor.

Brennan Scarlett has a great name, is a smart player, and just basically does dirty work. Nothing flashy, nothing sexy...but he plays well.

Duke Riley, I actually am excited about. He is a typical LSU LB...he can run and he makes plays. He'll be great on STs and he can blitz. He is a high motor guy.



We didn't commit much money long term in the FA Cycle. I would imagine (though I have absolutely no way to know--so I am totally guessing) we will be making some in-season extensions on some of these 1 year contracts if we see the kind of production we expect.



And once (if) the FO is convinced that Tua is the guy, we'll start seeing some long term plans building this offense around him. It'll probably actually start in the draft--because regardless of who is the long term QB of the team, we need better talent around him.