FA QBs or 'cheaper' QB options in trade this offseason?

ChitownPhins28
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 1,853
- Reaction score
- 1,814
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Aurora IL
FK Watson AND Fk Tua!
We need a veteran next year without hemhorraging all these draft picks.
Assume Grier and Flores are gone and we get real coaches.
Get somebody in here to Really compete and maybe beat out Tua.
Have somebody who can use our draft capital well.
If we make the Watson we'll just re-create his Houston situation.
Fk That!
We need a veteran next year without hemhorraging all these draft picks.
Assume Grier and Flores are gone and we get real coaches.
Get somebody in here to Really compete and maybe beat out Tua.
Have somebody who can use our draft capital well.
If we make the Watson we'll just re-create his Houston situation.
Fk That!