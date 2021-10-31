 FA QBs or 'cheaper' QB options in trade this offseason? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FA QBs or 'cheaper' QB options in trade this offseason?

C

ChitownPhins28

FK Watson AND Fk Tua!

We need a veteran next year without hemhorraging all these draft picks.
Assume Grier and Flores are gone and we get real coaches.

Get somebody in here to Really compete and maybe beat out Tua.
Have somebody who can use our draft capital well.
If we make the Watson we'll just re-create his Houston situation.
Fk That!
 
Jimi

Jimi

So you mean let’s try what we did for 20 years of failure?

Just keep drafting QBs until you get lucky and hit. Draft one every single year. Not even kidding.
 
