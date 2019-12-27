FA RBs

S

Stills&Landry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,234
Reaction score
278
Ok so I couldn't find the thread asking for cheap FA RBs, I'm just gonna post this here.

Dwayne Washington, NO or Jonathan Williams, IND, would be nice.

Either should cost less than any day 2 rookie RB, with no draft pick, both 25, both from compatible blocking schemes and similar offenses, both have put good tape lately and are well rounded, running, blocking, receiving.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,027
Reaction score
1,381
Location
Miami
Well good luck with that. Is this the lost and found for wayward posts?

I personally think we shouldn't invest another dime in a RB without first getting an offensive line capable of supporting the run game and that is able to protect the passer. Til then it won't matter who the RB and QB's are.
 
S

Stills&Landry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,234
Reaction score
278
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
3,696
Reaction score
530
Isn't there a guy that plays for the Chargers that will be a FA.
Or is there two guys from the Chargers?
 
39wildman

39wildman

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
3,432
Reaction score
790
foozool13 said:
DRAFT ONE, especially since we likely will be a committee backfield.
Click to expand...
The only reason why that work in N.E because they got great Qb.. than when brady ain't playing good defense and referees help them out.
 
johngarry

johngarry

The Voice
Super Donator
Joined
Jul 24, 2005
Messages
5,136
Reaction score
510
Location
Calabasas, CA
gimme JK Dobbins, Najee Harris, Kylin Hill, AJ Dillon or Zach Moss via draft... with Perine, Gaskins, Laird & Cox in the competition mix
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom