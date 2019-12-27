Stills&Landry
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2010
- Messages
- 1,234
- Reaction score
- 278
Ok so I couldn't find the thread asking for cheap FA RBs, I'm just gonna post this here.
Dwayne Washington, NO or Jonathan Williams, IND, would be nice.
Either should cost less than any day 2 rookie RB, with no draft pick, both 25, both from compatible blocking schemes and similar offenses, both have put good tape lately and are well rounded, running, blocking, receiving.
Dwayne Washington, NO or Jonathan Williams, IND, would be nice.
Either should cost less than any day 2 rookie RB, with no draft pick, both 25, both from compatible blocking schemes and similar offenses, both have put good tape lately and are well rounded, running, blocking, receiving.