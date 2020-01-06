FA, the draft, and IR

fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Mar 14, 2016
Before we get too deep into the off-season, I'd like opinions into some of the players Miami put on IR early and what affect, if any, they MAY have on off-season decisions. At worst, these guys know the playbook and have watched a lot of film. Obviously, hat neither proves nor disproves anything. Opinions on players, if known, and affect. Yes, I know none of them were expected to show much.

Chase Allen
Jamis Crawford
Danny Isidora
Jonathan Ledbetter
Ricardo Lewis
 
John813

John813

Nov 25, 2015
I think Ledbetter has a shot at making the 53 next year. Seemed ok in PS.
Chase Allen was someone I liked as a PFA. Had the size and athletics to mold. But injuries have hurt his chances to stick in the coaches minds.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

May 10, 2007
Maybe a couple PS additions at best. My hope is that our roster will be juiced enough to not warrant roster spots for these JAG's. Wouldn't mind signing a Ledbetter or Isidora, Allen if we need the help because of injury. But not on a permanent basis by any means. Injury fill in sure. Is that realistic to hope roster turns that much that we don't need these cats?
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Mar 14, 2016
Hargitt01 said:
Maybe a couple PS additions at best. My hope is that our roster will be juiced enough to not warrant roster spots for these JAG's. Wouldn't mind signing a Ledbetter or Isidora, Allen if we need the help because of injury. But not on a permanent basis by any means. Injury fill in sure. Is that realistic to hope roster turns that much that we don't need these cats?
I believe it is unrealistic. UDFAs are UDFAs for a reason - major projects. No, I haven't forgotten williams. Wouldn't surprise me if 2-3 end up as productive as the '20 UDFAs. That's what led to my question.
I'm most pessimistic on Lewis. Serious injury.
 
