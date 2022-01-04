Fact Check For Those Who Are So Ill-Informed They will Now throw Out Watson As An Option

If Watson is cleared of these charges, I feel that many on this forum are still going to fry him and support Tua. SMH. With Watson, not only are the Dolphins in the playoffs this year, but FA and a top OC would want to be here. Who in their right mind wants to take over this offense? Doubt its a top OC.



People do stupid things sometimes. We all dont know if Watson really did all this, but if LA can give Kobe Bryant a pass for a rape conviction and he didnt go to jail, why not Watson? It just seems so ironic that all of this came out after he said he wasnt going to play for the Texans and demanded a trade to Miami.



After this week you can bet Ross is figuring out how to get him in Miami. Like it or not, he will be a Dolphin next year and when he wins, Id bet more than half of the "fans" that say they will ditch the Dolphins will be back.



Let the attacks on me begin, I dont care. Not shy to post my desire for Watson in Miami. I dont feel he is guilty of all this, just like the Tua apologists feel Tua is still a great QB.