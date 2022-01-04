 Fact Check For Those Who Are So Ill-Informed They will Now throw Out Watson As An Option | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fact Check For Those Who Are So Ill-Informed They will Now throw Out Watson As An Option

For those who would. Get a clue. This is dated 12.17. Mods, you may want to leave this here as it may stifle some of the go get watson comments we'd otherwise need to suffer through...

www.si.com

Police Investigating Watson for Indecent Assault; Search Warrants Issued

The search warrants were signed by a judge in October to collect data from Watson’s Instagram and Cash App usage.
www.si.com www.si.com
 
Accusations all day. Nothing new here. Whats interesting is the rumor that the attorney for many of these women accusing Watson is the Houston owners neighbor. Something stinks in suburbia.
larrybrownsports.com

Attorney Tony Buzbee claims to have been Cal McNair's neighbor

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing a woman in her lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, once said he was Texans owner Cal McNair's neighbor
larrybrownsports.com larrybrownsports.com
 
If Watson is cleared of these charges, I feel that many on this forum are still going to fry him and support Tua. SMH. With Watson, not only are the Dolphins in the playoffs this year, but FA and a top OC would want to be here. Who in their right mind wants to take over this offense? Doubt its a top OC.

People do stupid things sometimes. We all dont know if Watson really did all this, but if LA can give Kobe Bryant a pass for a rape conviction and he didnt go to jail, why not Watson? It just seems so ironic that all of this came out after he said he wasnt going to play for the Texans and demanded a trade to Miami.

After this week you can bet Ross is figuring out how to get him in Miami. Like it or not, he will be a Dolphin next year and when he wins, Id bet more than half of the "fans" that say they will ditch the Dolphins will be back.

Let the attacks on me begin, I dont care. Not shy to post my desire for Watson in Miami. I dont feel he is guilty of all this, just like the Tua apologists feel Tua is still a great QB.
 
If Watson is cleared of these charges, I feel that many on this forum are still going to fry him and support Tua. SMH. With Watson, not only are the Dolphins in the playoffs this year, but FA and a top OC would want to be here. Who in their right mind wants to take over this offense? Doubt its a top OC.

People do stupid things sometimes. We all dont know if Watson really did all this, but if LA can give Kobe Bryant a pass for a rape conviction and he didnt go to jail, why not Watson? It just seems so ironic that all of this came out after he said he wasnt going to play for the Texans and demanded a trade to Miami.

After this week you can bet Ross is figuring out how to get him in Miami. Like it or not, he will be a Dolphin next year and when he wins, Id bet more than half of the "fans" that say they will ditch the Dolphins will be back.

Let the attacks on me begin, I dont care. Not shy to post my desire for Watson in Miami. I dont feel he is guilty of all this, just like the Tua apologists feel Tua is still a great QB.
It's not that you don't feel he's guilty. Your Kobe comment suggests you don't care if he is or not. That's disgusting dude.
 
If Watson is cleared of these charges, I feel that many on this forum are still going to fry him and support Tua. SMH. With Watson, not only are the Dolphins in the playoffs this year, but FA and a top OC would want to be here. Who in their right mind wants to take over this offense? Doubt its a top OC.

People do stupid things sometimes. We all dont know if Watson really did all this, but if LA can give Kobe Bryant a pass for a rape conviction and he didnt go to jail, why not Watson? It just seems so ironic that all of this came out after he said he wasnt going to play for the Texans and demanded a trade to Miami.

After this week you can bet Ross is figuring out how to get him in Miami. Like it or not, he will be a Dolphin next year and when he wins, Id bet more than half of the "fans" that say they will ditch the Dolphins will be back.

Let the attacks on me begin, I dont care. Not shy to post my desire for Watson in Miami. I dont feel he is guilty of all this, just like the Tua apologists feel Tua is still a great QB.
Yah who cares if Kobe can throw money at an issue and solve the problem shouldn’t everyone with money just get to do what they want???

Oh that selfish gene is going to be satisfied at any expense eh?
Survival of the fittest baby :UP:

You are 100% entitled to this. Opinion
 
It’s not breaking news that investigations remain ongoing…total non story.
 
If Watson is cleared of these charges, I feel that many on this forum are still going to fry him and support Tua. SMH. With Watson, not only are the Dolphins in the playoffs this year, but FA and a top OC would want to be here. Who in their right mind wants to take over this offense? Doubt its a top OC.

People do stupid things sometimes. We all dont know if Watson really did all this, but if LA can give Kobe Bryant a pass for a rape conviction and he didnt go to jail, why not Watson? It just seems so ironic that all of this came out after he said he wasnt going to play for the Texans and demanded a trade to Miami.

After this week you can bet Ross is figuring out how to get him in Miami. Like it or not, he will be a Dolphin next year and when he wins, Id bet more than half of the "fans" that say they will ditch the Dolphins will be back.

Let the attacks on me begin, I dont care. Not shy to post my desire for Watson in Miami. I dont feel he is guilty of all this, just like the Tua apologists feel Tua is still a great QB.
Cliff notes: if he didn't grope the tit, you must acquit.
 
