Fair Analysis of Phins - GMFB

'Deep said:
They are right about the part where it's on Tua this year. "No big brother to bail you out. Throw three picks, get back in there."
Well sure. That's low hanging fruit for almost every year two QB with few exceptions. We know it's on Tua. We know our RB roster is putrid. We know right now Bills look like the team to beat in AFCE and that X is hanging out. What I'm looking for when seeing this type of thing is what new take is being made. I think today is the day we should start seeing more info come out exponentially NFL wise in general until TC starts a week from now.
 
Fin-Loco said:

Pretty fair comments. We need to stop the Bills in week 2 if we want to put everyone on notice there is another power in the AFCE. D is stout and got stouter and we added multiple weapons for Tua.
I'm uncomfortable with making making too much of the Bills game. 1st 4-5 games will be tough solely because of the young roster. The Bills talent won't help. I think Miami can put teams 'on notice' by game 10. No rush. OTOH, I admit the team surprised me early last year
 
Fin-Loco said:
Well sure. That's low hanging fruit for almost every year two QB with few exceptions. We know it's on Tua. We know our RB roster is putrid. We know right now Bills look like the team to beat in AFCE and that X is hanging out. What I'm looking for when seeing this type of thing is what new take is being made. I think today is the day we should start seeing more info come out exponentially NFL wise in general until TC starts a week from now.
I certainly can appreciate their tone about the Dolphins. At least they weren't total dicks about things, but yeah, it's nothing new. It seems like the stuff we all have been discussing here at Finheaven.

IMO, we have enough talent, so our team success will come down to one thing. How mentally strong we are this year. For example, how will we respond when a player makes a mistake, Tua throws a pick 6, Buffalo kicks us in the teeth, or we are playing poorly against a team we should win against, etc.?
 
No more commentary for me from outside sources. Time to play and win..
 
fansinceGWilson said:
I'm uncomfortable with making making too much of the Bills game. 1st 4-5 games will be tough solely because of the young roster. The Bills talent won't help. I think Miami can put teams 'on notice' by game 10. No rush. OTOH, I admit the team surprised me early last year
I agree with the youth issue early, but of what I have seen the last couple of years from the Dolphins coaching, youth tend to learn quickly under this coaching staff, and the game planning does not put the team in as much jeopardy as far as youth as it could, so there is chance Miami as a team actually grows quicker then expected.

Like old Dolphin teams, and recent Patriots teams...This new Miami Dolphins team does not make many mistakes, or beat themselves, no matter how old, or inexperienced they are.
 
