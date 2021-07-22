Fair Analysis of Phins - GMFB

'Deep said: They are right about the part where it's on Tua this year. "No big brother to bail you out. Throw three picks, get back in there." Click to expand...

Well sure. That's low hanging fruit for almost every year two QB with few exceptions. We know it's on Tua. We know our RB roster is putrid. We know right now Bills look like the team to beat in AFCE and that X is hanging out. What I'm looking for when seeing this type of thing is what new take is being made. I think today is the day we should start seeing more info come out exponentially NFL wise in general until TC starts a week from now.