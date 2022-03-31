Fair article discussing some of the challenges McDaniel will face this season

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 5,059
- Reaction score
- 2,736
- Location
- SO CAL
NFL insider explains his biggest wonder about Mike McDaniel as Dolphins HC
It’s certainly a fair question.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
I think it is definitely a question. The one thing I like about McDaniel is he doesn't seem like a control freak. Some guys that become HCs are bad at delegating and have to be involved in everything. I think that is why McDaniel wanted to keep the D mostly in tack. Yes he is the HC and will be involved on the D side but a majority of the time he will be working with the O side.Part of being a HFC is that you lose a lot of opportunities to actually coach. Same for Game planning. I think its a great point.
Damn, my 8 year old could write this.That was a really short take. The concern he may lock himself in a room and things will fall apart while he's in there.?
Man journalism has really died. This is shit my 13 yo could write.
Totally agree.3 things will make or break this team:
1. Tua
2. New offensive scheme and game plan
3. Defense able to replicate and not digress after Flo.
Lol....... This time of year it's either that kind of piece, or hyperbolic click bait.That was a really short take. The concern he may lock himself in a room and things will fall apart while he's in there.?
Man journalism has really died. This is shit my 13 yo could write.
TBH, I have more concern with the Oline playing as a cohesive unit than that list.3 things will make or break this team:
1. Tua
2. New offensive scheme and game plan
3. Defense able to replicate and not digress after Flo.
I agree with the O line, more the RT spot especially being Tua’s blindside.TBH, I have more concern with the Oline playing as a cohesive unit than that list.
Tua has shown his floor as a viable starter IMO.
I have faith in McD as far as the technical aspect of the scheme. Executing it is another matter.
The defense is a bit of a question mark. Not necessarily because of the individual talent, but from a game planning point of view. Boyer is pretty much going to have to fly solo here. I like the coaching staff adds, but this is (has been) a bit of an outlier scheme, with a lot of variation in assignment responsibilities. It may take a while for them to all get on the same page.
3 things will make or break this team:
1. Tua
2. New offensive scheme and game plan
3. Defense able to replicate and not digress after Flo.