Fair article discussing some of the challenges McDaniel will face this season

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Part of being a HFC is that you lose a lot of opportunities to actually coach. Same for Game planning. I think its a great point.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

DOLFANMIKE said:
Part of being a HFC is that you lose a lot of opportunities to actually coach. Same for Game planning. I think its a great point.
Click to expand...
I think it is definitely a question. The one thing I like about McDaniel is he doesn't seem like a control freak. Some guys that become HCs are bad at delegating and have to be involved in everything. I think that is why McDaniel wanted to keep the D mostly in tack. Yes he is the HC and will be involved on the D side but a majority of the time he will be working with the O side.
 
Mach2

Mach2

ahmajokester said:
That was a really short take. The concern he may lock himself in a room and things will fall apart while he's in there.?

Man journalism has really died. This is shit my 13 yo could write.
Click to expand...
Lol....... This time of year it's either that kind of piece, or hyperbolic click bait.
 
Mach2

Mach2

mrbunglez said:
3 things will make or break this team:

1. Tua
2. New offensive scheme and game plan
3. Defense able to replicate and not digress after Flo.
Click to expand...
TBH, I have more concern with the Oline playing as a cohesive unit than that list.

Tua has shown his floor as a viable starter IMO.

I have faith in McD as far as the technical aspect of the scheme. Executing it is another matter.

The defense is a bit of a question mark. Not necessarily because of the individual talent, but from a game planning point of view. Boyer is pretty much going to have to fly solo here. I like the coaching staff adds, but this is (has been) a bit of an outlier scheme, with a lot of variation in assignment responsibilities. It may take a while for them to all get on the same page.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Mach2 said:
TBH, I have more concern with the Oline playing as a cohesive unit than that list.

Tua has shown his floor as a viable starter IMO.

I have faith in McD as far as the technical aspect of the scheme. Executing it is another matter.

The defense is a bit of a question mark. Not necessarily because of the individual talent, but from a game planning point of view. Boyer is pretty much going to have to fly solo here. I like the coaching staff adds, but this is (has been) a bit of an outlier scheme, with a lot of variation in assignment responsibilities. It may take a while for them to all get on the same page.
Click to expand...
I agree with the O line, more the RT spot especially being Tua’s blindside.
 
rent this space

rent this space

I'm not concerned about game-planning, he may not do it the same way as before but it's what he's known for.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

mrbunglez said:
3 things will make or break this team:

1. Tua
2. New offensive scheme and game plan
3. Defense able to replicate and not digress after Flo.
Click to expand...

This may be a subsection to #2, but
There are two necessities. HAVING talent and USING talent effectively. One make or break will be the proper use of talent
 
