Fair article discussing some of the challenges McDaniel will face this season

TBH, I have more concern with the Oline playing as a cohesive unit than that list.



Tua has shown his floor as a viable starter IMO.



I have faith in McD as far as the technical aspect of the scheme. Executing it is another matter.



The defense is a bit of a question mark. Not necessarily because of the individual talent, but from a game planning point of view. Boyer is pretty much going to have to fly solo here. I like the coaching staff adds, but this is (has been) a bit of an outlier scheme, with a lot of variation in assignment responsibilities. It may take a while for them to all get on the same page.