Falcons LB Deion Jones is about to become a FA.

Looks like the Falcons want to cut some salary and he’s by far their most expensive remaining player. Just over $20M cap hit this season for a rebuilding team with cap issues, isn’t ideal.



It appears a post June 1 cut is in store.



Jones had surgery on his shoulder after the season and will be reportedly be ready for TC. He’s only missed one game the last 3 seasons (mid season 2021). He won’t be participating in any off season work with the Falcons, assuming that’s outside of his rehab.



The kid is pretty good. I was a fan of his coming out of LSU. Not sure he fits our defense, not sure he doesn’t. I’m excited to have Channing Timdall. As impressive as Jones was coming out, Tindalls combine numbers are significantly more impressive.



I could see the Jags or Saints signing him but wouldn’t shock me if the Dolphins sniffed around soon. He’s a tackling machine and just makes plays. Hate to say it as a Buckeyes fan, he’s better than Baker. Who’s just ok/good.



Jones is good/great.