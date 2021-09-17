 Fans can't take the pressure | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fans can't take the pressure

In all of my years of being a Dolphins fan, I have never seen this fanbase whine and cry as much as the present day.

I don't think that this fan base can handle the pressure of being a good team. Something always has to drag them down, either Tua is not the answer, to why did we only win by 1 in New England, to making this Sunday's game a do or die.

Maybe I am old now, but I have lived though the years of bad quarterbacks, bad teams and bad coaches, yet I am still here.

Even though last year didn't end up the way we would all like it, it was very enjoyable to watch.

At least be freaking happy about having a team that compete, instead of looking how to be the GM or the Coach of the Dolphins.

Here's to a good game vs Buffalo, win or lose.
 
Just out here drinking beers and enjoying the games on Sundays. Wouldn't say its just Fins fanbase being ultra reactive, it's fans in general. I used to live and die by it but now I enjoy it win or loss (I don't like the losses) but after all it is entertainment
 
Or our team hasn't particularly proven it can hang with good teams consistently yet, abd that prevents some of us from just putting on Aqua colored glasses and pretending everything is perfect.

Don't get me wrong, we are on the right path, but until we actually reach the destination of being a good team its entirely acceptable to have doubts and concerns.
 
Probably because if it's not the media or other fan bases or players criticizing this Miami team for past reputation then it's our own Dolphin fanbase that hates the FO, and all the players they drafted, and they hate the win in NE, etc. Dolphins fans are tired of being content with being false contenders: Winning record and no playoffs or one and done once every 8 years or so. Used to be it was just "we'll at least we're not Cleveland". The standards for this franchise have dropped considerably since Marino retired.
 
