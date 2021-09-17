Fans can't take the pressure

In all of my years of being a Dolphins fan, I have never seen this fanbase whine and cry as much as the present day.



I don't think that this fan base can handle the pressure of being a good team. Something always has to drag them down, either Tua is not the answer, to why did we only win by 1 in New England, to making this Sunday's game a do or die.



Maybe I am old now, but I have lived though the years of bad quarterbacks, bad teams and bad coaches, yet I am still here.



Even though last year didn't end up the way we would all like it, it was very enjoyable to watch.



At least be freaking happy about having a team that compete, instead of looking how to be the GM or the Coach of the Dolphins.



Here's to a good game vs Buffalo, win or lose.