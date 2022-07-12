Fantasy Fun. Name Your Best Fantasy Player Ever

Back in 99, i think AOL used to run fantasy football. the way it worked was you were given like $100 and you had to "buy" your team. Players values changed weekly, so you could buy low and sale high on some players, players who were bust would bust the shit out of your payroll.



I bought Trent Green to be my QB cause no way anyone would not go off with that team. They traded for Faulk and drafted Tory Holt to go along with Isaac Bruce and Proehl. no way they could fail.



As soon as Trent went down I knew his season was over, I asked Jeeves who his backup was, some no name scrub named Kurt Warner. He was a minimum cost player, prob $1, and all i said was "No QB can fail in this offense"..



needless to say, i stake claim to being the first ever person to draft or pick up Kurt Warner in fantasy football and make him my starter other than direct family members or friends....thats not official but I would bet so.



Needless to say, my team was worth a lot more than the initial money at the end of the season