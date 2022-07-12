 Fantasy Fun. Name Your Best Fantasy Player Ever | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fantasy Fun. Name Your Best Fantasy Player Ever

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
17,167
Reaction score
48,194
Location
The offseason doldrums...
Ok. In honor of our new playland here for fantasy. Everyone name their best fantasy player that you had in any year of fantasy. I had Purple Jesus AP in 2012.
 
Crump

Crump

Tua Titleist
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2004
Messages
6,855
Reaction score
18,057
Location
Monroe Municipal Golf Course
Back in 99, i think AOL used to run fantasy football. the way it worked was you were given like $100 and you had to "buy" your team. Players values changed weekly, so you could buy low and sale high on some players, players who were bust would bust the shit out of your payroll.

I bought Trent Green to be my QB cause no way anyone would not go off with that team. They traded for Faulk and drafted Tory Holt to go along with Isaac Bruce and Proehl. no way they could fail.

As soon as Trent went down I knew his season was over, I asked Jeeves who his backup was, some no name scrub named Kurt Warner. He was a minimum cost player, prob $1, and all i said was "No QB can fail in this offense"..

needless to say, i stake claim to being the first ever person to draft or pick up Kurt Warner in fantasy football and make him my starter other than direct family members or friends....thats not official but I would bet so.

Needless to say, my team was worth a lot more than the initial money at the end of the season
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
17,167
Reaction score
48,194
Location
The offseason doldrums...
Crump said:
Back in 99, i think AOL used to run fantasy football. the way it worked was you were given like $100 and you had to "buy" your team. Players values changed weekly, so you could buy low and sale high on some players, players who were bust would bust the shit out of your payroll.

I bought Trent Green to be my QB cause no way anyone would not go off with that team. They traded for Faulk and drafted Tory Holt to go along with Isaac Bruce and Proehl. no way they could fail.

As soon as Trent went down I knew his season was over, I asked Jeeves who his backup was, some no name scrub named Kurt Warner. He was a minimum cost player, prob $1, and all i said was "No QB can fail in this offense"..

needless to say, i stake claim to being the first ever person to draft or pick up Kurt Warner in fantasy football and make him my starter other than direct family members or friends....thats not official but I would bet so.

Needless to say, my team was worth a lot more than the initial money at the end of the season
Click to expand...
Great story! I didn't get into fantasy until '09. I was initially concerned it would make me pay less attention to the Phins. Little did I know that it just makes me a more well rounded NFL fan but my love for the phins hasn't diminished one iota.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom